Ada County food service inspections Sept. 19-25, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 7100 W. State St., Garden City
10*, 15*
Coffee Mill, 4979 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
10*, 23*
Eddie’s Restaurant, 7067 W. Overland Road, Boise
8*
Feed My Fit, 2017 Special Events, Boise
10*, 22*
Homestead Bar and Grill, 6275 N. Linder Road, Suite 100, Meridian
10
Idaho Shakespeare Festival, 5657 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
25*
Java Hyde Park, 1612 N. 13th St., Boise
15*
Lucky 13, 3662 S. Eckert Road, Boise
16*, 23*
Maverik, 8561 W. State St., Garden City
22*, 23*
Optimist Youth Sports Complex, 9889 Hill Road, Garden City
22*
Tacos and Tortas el Paco, Grove Steet in front of Basque Center, Boise
20*
The Creperie Cafe, 7709 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise
23*
The Egg Factory, 6882 W. State St., Garden City
22*, 24*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
Never miss a local story.
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
10 Barrel Brewing, 2017 Special Events, Boise
3 Girls Catering, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Adams Elementary School, 1725 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise
Albertsons Cafe, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Aloha Ice Tropical Sno — Concessions, 3064 Malta Drive, Meridian
Amity Elementary School, 10000 W. Amity Road, Boise
Barrel 55, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Bella Aquila, 2017 Special Events, Eagle
Big Daddy’s BBQ, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Boise Co-op — Village, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Boise Grocery Outlet, 5544 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Boise Noon Optimist Mobile, 9889 W. Hill Road Parkway, Garden City
Brown Box Organics LLC, 140 Ellen St., Garden City
BSU SUB — Fresh Express, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise
Buffalo Wild Wings, 777 W. Main St., Suite 130, Boise
Capital High School, 8055 W. Goddard Road, Boise
Central Academy, 6075 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
Deja Brew Laugh a Latte, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Discovery Elementary, 2100 E. Leighfield Drive, Meridian
FitOne Healthy Living Expo Stage, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Fresh Healthy Cafe, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Grainery Grill, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Grit American Cuisine, 2017 Special Events, Eagle
Hunter Elementary, 2051 W. McMillan Road, Meridian
Idaho Beef Council, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Jacksons Food Store, 5801 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Norco, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Olive and Vyne, 2017 Special Events, Eagle
On a Roll Deli, 2017 Special Events, Eagle
Pierce Park Elementary School, 5015 N. Pierce Park Lane, Boise
Port of Subs, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Porterhouse, 2017 Special Events, Eagle
Powderhaus Brewing Company, 9719 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Prospect Elementary, 4300 N. Red Horse Way, Meridian
Rembrandts, 2017 Special Events, Eagle
Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine, 2017 Special Events, Eagle
Riverglen Junior High School, 6801 N. Gary Lane, Boise
Roosevelt Elementary School, 908 E. Jefferson St., Boise
Rudy’s Pub and Grill, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Sawtooth Middle School, 3730 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Shadow Hills Elementary School, 8198 W. Sloan St., Boise
St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center — Main Kitchen, 190 E. Bannock St., Boise
Starbucks Coffee, 672 E. Boise Ave., Boise
The Cookie Creamery, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
The Curb Bar and Grill, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
The Hula Hut, 6600 N. Cartwright Road, Boise
The Smokehouse, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Tucanos Brazilian Grill, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Veritas at The Ambrose School, 6100 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
Whitney Elementary, 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise
Whittier Elementary School, 301 N. 29th St., Boise
Willow Creek Elementary, 6195 N. Long Lake Way, Meridian
Comments