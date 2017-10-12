Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Sept. 19-25, 2017

October 12, 2017 02:15 PM

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 7100 W. State St., Garden City

10*, 15*

Coffee Mill, 4979 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

10*, 23*

Eddie’s Restaurant, 7067 W. Overland Road, Boise

8*

Feed My Fit, 2017 Special Events, Boise

10*, 22*

Homestead Bar and Grill, 6275 N. Linder Road, Suite 100, Meridian

10

Idaho Shakespeare Festival, 5657 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

25*

Java Hyde Park, 1612 N. 13th St., Boise

15*

Lucky 13, 3662 S. Eckert Road, Boise

16*, 23*

Maverik, 8561 W. State St., Garden City

22*, 23*

Optimist Youth Sports Complex, 9889 Hill Road, Garden City

22*

Tacos and Tortas el Paco, Grove Steet in front of Basque Center, Boise

20*

The Creperie Cafe, 7709 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise

23*

The Egg Factory, 6882 W. State St., Garden City

22*, 24*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

10 Barrel Brewing, 2017 Special Events, Boise

3 Girls Catering, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Adams Elementary School, 1725 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise

Albertsons Cafe, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Aloha Ice Tropical Sno — Concessions, 3064 Malta Drive, Meridian

Amity Elementary School, 10000 W. Amity Road, Boise

Barrel 55, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Bella Aquila, 2017 Special Events, Eagle

Big Daddy’s BBQ, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Boise Co-op — Village, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Boise Grocery Outlet, 5544 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Boise Noon Optimist Mobile, 9889 W. Hill Road Parkway, Garden City

Brown Box Organics LLC, 140 Ellen St., Garden City

BSU SUB — Fresh Express, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise

Buffalo Wild Wings, 777 W. Main St., Suite 130, Boise

Capital High School, 8055 W. Goddard Road, Boise

Central Academy, 6075 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian

Deja Brew Laugh a Latte, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Discovery Elementary, 2100 E. Leighfield Drive, Meridian

FitOne Healthy Living Expo Stage, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Fresh Healthy Cafe, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Grainery Grill, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Grit American Cuisine, 2017 Special Events, Eagle

Hunter Elementary, 2051 W. McMillan Road, Meridian

Idaho Beef Council, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Jacksons Food Store, 5801 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Norco, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Olive and Vyne, 2017 Special Events, Eagle

On a Roll Deli, 2017 Special Events, Eagle

Pierce Park Elementary School, 5015 N. Pierce Park Lane, Boise

Port of Subs, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Porterhouse, 2017 Special Events, Eagle

Powderhaus Brewing Company, 9719 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Prospect Elementary, 4300 N. Red Horse Way, Meridian

Rembrandts, 2017 Special Events, Eagle

Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine, 2017 Special Events, Eagle

Riverglen Junior High School, 6801 N. Gary Lane, Boise

Roosevelt Elementary School, 908 E. Jefferson St., Boise

Rudy’s Pub and Grill, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Sawtooth Middle School, 3730 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Shadow Hills Elementary School, 8198 W. Sloan St., Boise

St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center — Main Kitchen, 190 E. Bannock St., Boise

Starbucks Coffee, 672 E. Boise Ave., Boise

The Cookie Creamery, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

The Curb Bar and Grill, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

The Hula Hut, 6600 N. Cartwright Road, Boise

The Smokehouse, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Tucanos Brazilian Grill, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Veritas at The Ambrose School, 6100 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian

Whitney Elementary, 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise

Whittier Elementary School, 301 N. 29th St., Boise

Willow Creek Elementary, 6195 N. Long Lake Way, Meridian

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New fast-casual eatery Fresh Healthy Cafe offers a fresh alternative

    Fresh Healthy Cafe is located on the BoDo block at 860 W. Broad Street in Downtown Boise.

New fast-casual eatery Fresh Healthy Cafe offers a fresh alternative

New fast-casual eatery Fresh Healthy Cafe offers a fresh alternative 0:49

New fast-casual eatery Fresh Healthy Cafe offers a fresh alternative
New Garden Chinese features a diverse menu at Collister Shopping Center 0:42

New Garden Chinese features a diverse menu at Collister Shopping Center
A cocktail gets smoked at Gas Lantern Drinking Co. in Boise 0:41

A cocktail gets smoked at Gas Lantern Drinking Co. in Boise

View More Video