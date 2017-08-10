Ada County food service inspections July 18-24, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
10 Barrel Brewing Idaho, 826 W. Bannock St., Boise
15*, 16*, 21*, 28*
208 Pho and Vegan, 812 W. Fort St., Boise
10*, 16*, 22*
Azteca Mexican Grill, 10386 W. Ustick Road, Boise
23*
Basilios Tacos, 9397 W. Martingale Drive, Boise
16*, 20*, 22*
Boise Senior Activities Center, 690 N. Robbins Road, Boise
20*
Brights Delights, 2017 Special Events, Boise
8*
Capitol Bar, 6100 W. State St., Suite 101, Boise
23*, 28*
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 1459 S. Vinnell Way, Boise
15*, 20*
Charlie Brown’s Lounge, 5783 W. Overland Road, Boise
10*
Flat Bread Community Oven, 830 N. Main St., Meridian
9*
Good Samaritan Home, 3501 W. State St., Boise
15*
Jacksons Food Stores, 5985 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
10*
Nato’s Mexican Food, 1492 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise
22*
Pizza Hut, 9050 W. Ustick Road, Boise
22*
Stinker Store / Arctic Circle, 530 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
10*, 23*
Subway inside Walmart, 795 W. Overland Road, Meridian
15*
Sur La Table, 3600 E. Fairview Ave., Suite J160, Meridian
15*
Taste of Chicago, 2667 N. Chianti Way, Meridian
6*
The Curb Bar & Grill, 1760 Meridian Road #100, Meridian
22*
Top Dog Grill, 615 W. Main St., Boise
10*, 22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
A Company Inc T6 2861 Water Buffalo, 3975 S. Eagleson Road, Boise
A Company Inc TE 1823 Water Buffalo, 3975 S. Eagleson Road, Boise
A Company Inc TE 1824, 3975 S. Eagleson Road, Boise
A Company Inc TE 9755, 3975 S. Eagleson Road, Boise
A Company Inc WB A03 TE 9182, 3975 S. Eagleson Road, Boise
ACE Sushi at Rosauers, 2986 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Axiom, 7316 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Best Western Plus Vista Inn at the Airport, 2645 W. Airport Way, Boise
Big Lots, 7001 W. State St., Garden City
Cafe Americana — St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, 1500 W. Shoreline Drive, Boise
Chick-Fil-A, 2012 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Churro Bros, 742 N. Tullshire Way, Eagle
Construction Zone Bar & Grill, 229 W. Franklin Road, Meridian
Dollar Tree, 6259 N. Linder Road, Meridian
East Boise Community Work Center, 2366 E. Old Penitentiary Road, Boise
Final Kick, 2017 Special Events, Kuna
Form and Function Coffee, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Latte Da, 762 E. Wythe Creek Court, Suite 103, Kuna
Manfred’s, 1114 S. Front St., Boise
Meridian Bowl, 324 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
Meridian Senior Center, 1920 N. Records Ave., Meridian
Metro Community Services, 690 N. Robbins Road, Boise
Moe Joe’s Breakfast Eatery, 2951 E. Overland Road, Meridian
Pastry Perfection, 5855 N. Glenwood Street, Garden City
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, 1475 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Save the Day Seasonings, 2017 Special Events, Garden City
Seven Devils Steakhouse, 2017 Special Event, Boise
St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center — Cafe Espresso, 190 E. Bannock St., Boise
Sweet Sensations, 1735 W. Franklin Road, Suite 120, Meridian
The Curb Bar and Grill, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Walmart — Bakery, Deli, Grocery, Meat, Produce, 795 W. Overland Road, Meridian
