Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections July 11-17, 2017

August 03, 2017 1:59 PM

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Blue Sky Bagels, 407 W. Main St., Boise

8*, 16*

Dharma Sushi and Thai, 1304 N. 8th St., Boise

9*

Goldy’s Breakfast Bistro, 108 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

10*, 20*

Ishtar Restaurant, 4518 W. Overland Road, Boise

22*

Jacksons Food Stores, 2323 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise

10*, 23*

Jenny’s Lunch Line, 106 N. 6th St., Boise

23*

McDonald’s, 8571 W. Franklin Road, Boise

10*, 15*, 22*

Mongolian Grill, 519 E. Fairview Ave., Ste. 400, Meridian

10*, 16*, 24*

Panda Garden, 2032 E. Overland Road, Ste. 100, Meridian

10*, 15*, 16*, 23*

Shari’s Restaurant, 895 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

8*

Starbucks, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise

10*

Stinker Store, 10500 W. State St., Boise

16*

The Flame Broiler, 1735 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 140, Meridian

28*

Viking Drive Inn, 3790 W. State St., Boise

22*

Warm Springs Golf Course, 2495 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

16*, 22*

WinCo Foods — Produce, 1050 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

Big Mike’s Tids and Bits, 9990 W. State St., Garden City

Cash & Carry Smart Food Services, 1700 W. Shoreline Drive, Boise

Coiled Wines, 3408 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Guru Donuts, 928 W. Main St., Boise

Indian Fashion & Grocery, 3715 W. Overland Road, Boise

Ishtar Market, 4518 W. Overland Road, Boise

McDonald’s, 1710 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Old Chicago Pizza, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Papa Murphy’s, 1330 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Redeye Saloon, 414 W. Main St., Kuna

Starbucks, 8077 W. Franklin Road, Boise

The Bridge Cafe, 123 N. 6th St., Boise

Trailer Hood BBQ Company, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, 2126 N. Eagle Road, Ste. 140, Meridian

WinCo Foods — Bakery, Deli, Fish, Grocery, Meat, 1050 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How your local brew gets from the tank to the truck

How your local brew gets from the tank to the truck 1:27

How your local brew gets from the tank to the truck
Ramen Sho dishes up a taste of fast-casual Japan in Boise 0:56

Ramen Sho dishes up a taste of fast-casual Japan in Boise
World of Warcraft led to Idaho's Fujishin winery alliance 1:32

World of Warcraft led to Idaho's Fujishin winery alliance

View More Video