Ada County food service inspections July 11-17, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Blue Sky Bagels, 407 W. Main St., Boise
8*, 16*
Dharma Sushi and Thai, 1304 N. 8th St., Boise
9*
Goldy’s Breakfast Bistro, 108 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
10*, 20*
Ishtar Restaurant, 4518 W. Overland Road, Boise
22*
Jacksons Food Stores, 2323 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise
10*, 23*
Jenny’s Lunch Line, 106 N. 6th St., Boise
23*
McDonald’s, 8571 W. Franklin Road, Boise
10*, 15*, 22*
Mongolian Grill, 519 E. Fairview Ave., Ste. 400, Meridian
10*, 16*, 24*
Panda Garden, 2032 E. Overland Road, Ste. 100, Meridian
10*, 15*, 16*, 23*
Shari’s Restaurant, 895 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
8*
Starbucks, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise
10*
Stinker Store, 10500 W. State St., Boise
16*
The Flame Broiler, 1735 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 140, Meridian
28*
Viking Drive Inn, 3790 W. State St., Boise
22*
Warm Springs Golf Course, 2495 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
16*, 22*
WinCo Foods — Produce, 1050 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
Big Mike’s Tids and Bits, 9990 W. State St., Garden City
Cash & Carry Smart Food Services, 1700 W. Shoreline Drive, Boise
Coiled Wines, 3408 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Guru Donuts, 928 W. Main St., Boise
Indian Fashion & Grocery, 3715 W. Overland Road, Boise
Ishtar Market, 4518 W. Overland Road, Boise
McDonald’s, 1710 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Old Chicago Pizza, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 1330 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Redeye Saloon, 414 W. Main St., Kuna
Starbucks, 8077 W. Franklin Road, Boise
The Bridge Cafe, 123 N. 6th St., Boise
Trailer Hood BBQ Company, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, 2126 N. Eagle Road, Ste. 140, Meridian
WinCo Foods — Bakery, Deli, Fish, Grocery, Meat, 1050 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
