Boise Bench Market, one of the last neighborhood markets, has closed

Boise has lost another neighborhood market. The Boise Bench Market, 2207 W. Overland Road, is closed, and the building is for sale.
The market featured fresh local produce, milk and other dairy products and artisan gifts.
Owner Eric Lowe and others left a note on the front of the building reading, “We have decided to close our doors. We appreciate you all so much & will miss you — Eric, Trina, Mike and Jer.”
Lowe could not be reached for comment.
The Boise Bench Market was one of the last old-school neighborhood markets in the city. The closing is a sign of the times as mom-and-pop retailers struggle in the changing economy and farmers markets abound.
Jerry’s 27th Street Market closed in June 2016 and now will be torn down for a housing development. The beloved Hollywood Market in the North End closed in 2011 and is now a popular neighborhood yoga studio.
Of the traditional general-store markets, only a few remain. Roosevelt Market, at 311 N. Elm St. in Boise’s East End, Roosevelt sell a general mix of milk, eggs and produce, beer and wine and dry goods. Market owners Nicki Monroe and Susan Wilder also offer a selection of house-baked goodies, daily made soups, sandwiches and potato salad, and also have added live music.
The larger M&W Market, 1835 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise, offers a mix of meat, produce, beer, wine, cereal and more for the East End neighborhood. The also have stores in Parma, and other outlying areas of Idaho, and Nyssa, Oregon.
There also are other smaller niche markets in the area, including several Campos Markets in the Treasure Valley that carry meat and serve up tacos and other Mexican fare, and Asian Market Store, 4806 Emerald St., Boise.
