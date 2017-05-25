Food & Drink

May 25, 2017 4:43 PM

Ada County food service inspections May 2-8, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Albertsons — Bakery, 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise

10*

Albertsons — Fish, 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise

14*

Albertsons — Meat, 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise

15*

Carl’s Jr., 1815 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

8*

Cloud Nine Brewery, 1750 W. State St., Boise

15*, 22*

Crescent No Lawyers Bar and Grill, 5500 W. Franklin Road, Boise

15*, 16*, 22*, 23*

Fast Eddy’s, 750 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian

23*

Jacksons Food Store, 1651 W. Franklin Road, Meridian

20*

Ling and Louie’s, 3210 E. Louise Drive, Meridian

15*, 22*

Maverik, 3202 W. Ustick Road, Meridian

10*

Maverik, 1630 E. McMillan Road, Meridian

16, 23*

Maverik Cinnabon, 1630 E. McMillan Road, Meridian

10*

Parrilla Grill, 1512 N. 13th St., Boise

1*, 22*, 25*

Poke Bowl, 2970 N. Eagle Road, Suite 101, Meridian

9*

Taco Bell, 1420 Broadway Ave., Boise

10*

Willowcreek Grill and Raw, 205 N. 10th St., Suite 110, Boise

22*, 24*, 25*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

Ada County Jail, 7200 W. Barrister Drive, Boise

Ada County Work Release Center, 7255 W. Barrister Drive, Boise

AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise

Albertsons — Deli, 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise

Albertsons — Grocery, 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise

Albertsons — Produce, 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise

Baskin-Robbins, 1770 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Darjeeling MoMo, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Deja Brew Laugh a Latte, 112 E. Idaho Ave., Suite 100, Meridian

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit — Overland, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Eagle Academy, 100 S. Academy Ave., Eagle

Eagle High School — baseball concessions, 574 N. Park Lane, Eagle

Eagle Triple Tap, 1580 E. State St., Suite 106, Eagle

Eat Fresh, 2017 Special Events — ESM, Eagle

Greg Marsh Designer Cakes, 611 E. State St., Eagle

Idaho Fine Arts Academy, 3467 W. Flint Drive, Eagle

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 7610 W. State St., Suite 102A, Garden City

Jimmy John’s, 8753 W. Overland Road, Boise

Maverik Cinnabon, 12127 W. Franklin Road, Boise

McDonald’s, 3251 E. Ustick Road, Meridian

Old Fashioned Fruit and Veg, 2455 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Panda Express, 750 S. Progress Ave., Space 100, Meridian

Papa Murphy’s, 228 E. Plaza Drive, Suite L, Eagle

Rite Aid, 7020 W. State St., Boise

Sarah Care, 1655 S. Vinnell St., Boise

Star Elementary School, 700 N. Star Road, Star

Starbucks Coffee, 8275 W. Overland Road, Boise

Tacos El Rey, 3100 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

The Gyro Shack, 1050 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Village Pub, 9936 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Walgreens, 6195 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

Walgreens, 2285 S. Apple St., Boise

Wetzel’s Pretzels, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2112, Boise

Wetzel’s Pretzels, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2183, Boise

