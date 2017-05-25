Ada County food service inspections May 2-8, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Albertsons — Bakery, 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise
10*
Albertsons — Fish, 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise
14*
Albertsons — Meat, 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise
15*
Carl’s Jr., 1815 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
8*
Cloud Nine Brewery, 1750 W. State St., Boise
15*, 22*
Crescent No Lawyers Bar and Grill, 5500 W. Franklin Road, Boise
15*, 16*, 22*, 23*
Fast Eddy’s, 750 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
23*
Jacksons Food Store, 1651 W. Franklin Road, Meridian
20*
Ling and Louie’s, 3210 E. Louise Drive, Meridian
15*, 22*
Maverik, 3202 W. Ustick Road, Meridian
10*
Maverik, 1630 E. McMillan Road, Meridian
16, 23*
Maverik Cinnabon, 1630 E. McMillan Road, Meridian
10*
Parrilla Grill, 1512 N. 13th St., Boise
1*, 22*, 25*
Poke Bowl, 2970 N. Eagle Road, Suite 101, Meridian
9*
Taco Bell, 1420 Broadway Ave., Boise
10*
Willowcreek Grill and Raw, 205 N. 10th St., Suite 110, Boise
22*, 24*, 25*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
Ada County Jail, 7200 W. Barrister Drive, Boise
Ada County Work Release Center, 7255 W. Barrister Drive, Boise
AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise
Albertsons — Deli, 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise
Albertsons — Grocery, 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise
Albertsons — Produce, 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise
Baskin-Robbins, 1770 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Darjeeling MoMo, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Deja Brew Laugh a Latte, 112 E. Idaho Ave., Suite 100, Meridian
Dickey’s Barbeque Pit — Overland, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Eagle Academy, 100 S. Academy Ave., Eagle
Eagle High School — baseball concessions, 574 N. Park Lane, Eagle
Eagle Triple Tap, 1580 E. State St., Suite 106, Eagle
Eat Fresh, 2017 Special Events — ESM, Eagle
Greg Marsh Designer Cakes, 611 E. State St., Eagle
Idaho Fine Arts Academy, 3467 W. Flint Drive, Eagle
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 7610 W. State St., Suite 102A, Garden City
Jimmy John’s, 8753 W. Overland Road, Boise
Maverik Cinnabon, 12127 W. Franklin Road, Boise
McDonald’s, 3251 E. Ustick Road, Meridian
Old Fashioned Fruit and Veg, 2455 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Panda Express, 750 S. Progress Ave., Space 100, Meridian
Papa Murphy’s, 228 E. Plaza Drive, Suite L, Eagle
Rite Aid, 7020 W. State St., Boise
Sarah Care, 1655 S. Vinnell St., Boise
Star Elementary School, 700 N. Star Road, Star
Starbucks Coffee, 8275 W. Overland Road, Boise
Tacos El Rey, 3100 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
The Gyro Shack, 1050 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Village Pub, 9936 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Walgreens, 6195 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
Walgreens, 2285 S. Apple St., Boise
Wetzel’s Pretzels, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2112, Boise
Wetzel’s Pretzels, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2183, Boise
