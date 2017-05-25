Beers from Sockeye Brewing will be among those available at the brew fest.
Beers from Sockeye Brewing will be among those available at the brew fest. Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com

Food & Drink

May 25, 2017 1:56 PM

Tickets are on sale for the Ballpark Brew Fest at Memorial Stadium

By James Patrick Kelly

Special to the Idaho Statesman

Tickets are on sale for the inaugural Ballpark Brew Fest, to be held June 17 at Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St. in Garden City.

The sudsy event, which runs from 3 to 8 p.m., will feature several Boise-area craft breweries, including Payette Brewing, Sockeye Brewing, Boise Brewing and Mother Earth Brew Co., as well as food trucks, fun games and live music.

Tickets cost $15 (includes a commemorative mug and six beer-tasting tickets) and can be purchased at the stadium box office, online at boisehawks.com or by calling (208) 322-5000.

Those who purchase their tickets before June 16 will receive $5 off. There are also $5 tickets available for the under-21 crowd/designated drivers, which includes a hot dog and soft drink.

Tickets will be available the day of the event unless it sells out in advance.

The Boise Hawks, a Single-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will kick off their home schedule on June 20 at Memorial against the Eugene Emeralds.

