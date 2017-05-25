Boise ‘is a growing culinary hotspot,’ says Vogue.com

For those foodies who’ve been waiting for Boise’s chefs, wine makers, bakers and brewmasters to get their due, here you go.
Vogue.com, the online edition of the venerable fashion magazine, is featuring an article “Why Boise, Idaho, Is a Growing Culinary Hotspot” that touts Boise as a culinary-travel destination. The article highlights Downtown Boise dining, the urban tasting scene for beer and wine, food trucks and more.
Boulder-based freelance writer Jen Murphy visited Boise in April and put together some recommendations of places dine, sip and indulge — from burgers at Boise Fry Company to the extraordinary cuisine at State & Lemp.
“You’ll find all of the essentials of a great food city: third-wave coffee roasters, gourmet donut shops, craft cocktail bars, food trucks, tasting-menu restaurants, spots dedicated to perfecting a single dish; plus plenty of green space to hike, bike, and paddle up an appetite for your next meal,” she writes.
Perhaps this is an indication that Boise’s food scene is finally getting on the radar after several years of growth and a concerted effort on behalf of a few restauranteurs, such as Red Feather and Bitter Creek Ale House owner Dave Krick and State & Lemp’s Remi McManus, who have been advocating for this kind of recognition.
If you want to rediscover the city you live in through its great restaurant scene, Murphy suggests you check in with Indulge Boise Food Tours, run by Angela Taylor. Indulge Boise will take you on a walking tour of some of the city’s best noshes, brunches and drinks. (208) 505-9757.
Check out the full article here.
Comments