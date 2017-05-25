Boise ‘is a growing culinary hotspot,’ says Vogue.com

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:48 Play ball: see all of Boise State's new baseball uniforms Pause 2:33 A drone's eye view of the hallowed grounds at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. 3:01 Modernist dinners in Boise? Absolutely: State & Lemp 1:22 After late-night shooting in Mountain Home, sheriff offers update on deputies, sparse info on suspect 0:35 Growing Fresca Mexican Foods to expand with Caldwell plant 0:34 Quick finish: Here are the fastest kids in 5A track 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 1:59 Libations: Capitol Bar's Kevin Hopper gives a twist to the classic Gin & Tonic 2:13 Idaho Sen. Jim Risch comments on Trump-Russia conversation 0:43 Rocky Mountain celebrates first state baseball title since 2012 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Chef Kris Komori of State & Lemp creates inventive and inspiring dishes are a story unto themselves. Originally from Portland, where he began his culinary career, he's made his mark in Boise as one of the area top chefs, mixing local micro foods, with modernist cooking techniques to wow diners. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Chef Kris Komori of State & Lemp creates inventive and inspiring dishes are a story unto themselves. Originally from Portland, where he began his culinary career, he's made his mark in Boise as one of the area top chefs, mixing local micro foods, with modernist cooking techniques to wow diners. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com