Zeppole Baking Company moving its bakery to a larger location to expand its offerings

Zeppole Baking Company, one of Boise’s best-known makers of breads and other baked goods, is moving its commercial baking facility from ParkCenter Boulevard to a larger space at 641 McGregor Court, near the Fred Meyer store and Family Center strip mall off Federal Way in East Boise.
The new operation should be up and running by mid-June.
This move has been a long time coming, says Zeppole’s Charles Alpers, who owns the company with his wife, Alison.
“This is a game-changer for us,” Charles Alpers says. “We were running 24/7 at the old location, and it was pretty tight. This will really allow us to grow. Our catering has become more popular, and we were running out of space.”
Alpers wants Zeppole to expand its wholesale business into new markets and have the ability to develop more products.
There may be a day or two during the move when Zeppole won’t be able to make bread, but Alpers will bake cookies and other goodies at in the Create Common Good kitchen. Zeppole partners with this Boise nonprofit that trains refugees and other at-risk people in culinary arts. The students at Create Common Good currently make Zeppole’s granola and croutons.
Alpers hopes his larger facility will allow for more opportunities to work with Create Common Good.
Zeopple will keep its two cafes at 983 E. ParkCenter Blvd. in East Boise and at 215 N. 8th St. in Downtown Boise. You can find Zeppole breads and baked goods at local restaurants, farmers markets throughout the Treasure Valley and area grocery stores, including Albertsons, Whole Foods and the Boise and Meridian Co-ops. (The new baking facility won’t have a retail shop.)
