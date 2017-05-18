Treasure Valley restaurant inspections

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Albertsons — Fish, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
14*
Albertsons — Grocery, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
23*
Albertsons — Fish, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
15*, 23*
Albertsons — Grocery, 10565 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
15*, 23*
Albertsons — Meat, 10565 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
15*
Cucina Di Paolo, 1504 S. Vista Ave., Boise
16*, 20*
Deli at The Grove, 101 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 103, Boise
11*
Flying Pie Pizzaria, 601 S. Main St., Meridian
22*
Jakers Bar and Grill, 3268 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
16*, 22*
K-Fusion, 1716 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
10*, 15*, 16*, 28*
Kuna High School, 637 E. Deer Flat Road
22*
Legacy Feed and Fuel, 3100 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
15*
Steve’s Cafe, 2483 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 105, Meridian
15*, 20*
The Brickyard, 601 Main St., Boise
8*
The Front Door, 105 S. 6th St., Boise
20*, 22, 23*
The Reef, 105 S. 6th St., Boise
8*, 22*
Towne Place Suites, 1415 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
16*, 22*
Vincenzo Trattoria, 6970 W. State St., Boise
6*, 9*, 10*, 17*, 22*, 23*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
Albertsons — Bakery, Deli, Meat, Produce, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Albertsons — Bakery, Grocery, Meat, Produce, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Albertsons — Bakery, Deli, Fish, Produce, 10565 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
Big Jud’s, 3030 W. Overland Road, Suite 100, Meridian
BSU SUB — Moxie Java, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise
Chivers BBQ Sauce, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Crimson Point Elementary, 1941 N. Shayla Ave., Kuna
Critter Cafe and Taste Of The Wild, 355 Julia Davis Drive, Boise
Crossroads Academy, 650 N. Nola St., Meridian
Dairy Queen, 107 E. Watertower Lane, Meridian
Darjeeling MoMo, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Einstein Brother’s Bagels — Interactive Lab, 2120 W. University Drive, Boise
Eliza Hart Spalding Elementary School, 4701 E. Braddock Drive, Meridian
Europe Delicious, 9958 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Free Range Pizza LLC Commissary, 3986 N. Reed St., Garden City
Initial Point High School, 1080 N. Ten Mile Road, Kuna
Jacksons Food Store, 2405 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Jacksons Food Store, 2581 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 522 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 1005 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Johnny’s Pizza, 1526 N. Main St., Meridian
Kijiji Market, 355 Julia Davis Drive, Boise
Mandarin Palace, 5020 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Panda Express, 1500 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Rainbow Corn, 2017 Special Events, Garden City
Red Rock Christian Church of Boise Inc., 1124 S. Roosevelt St., Boise
Santora’s Pizza Subs and Wings, 2032 E. Overland Road, Suite 115, Meridian
Save the Day Seasonings, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Save the Day Seasonings, 2017 Special Events — ESM, Meridian
Sonic Drive-In, 2160 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Star Elementary School, 700 N. Star Road, Star
The Kitchen LLC, 130 E. Idaho Ave, Meridian
Timber Butte Elk Ranch, 2017 Special Events ESM, Eagle
WT Cafe of Boise, 750 Progress Ave., Suite 170, Meridian
