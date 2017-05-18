Food & Drink

May 18, 2017 4:04 PM

Treasure Valley restaurant inspections

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Albertsons — Fish, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

14*

Albertsons — Grocery, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

23*

Albertsons — Fish, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise

15*, 23*

Albertsons — Grocery, 10565 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

15*, 23*

Albertsons — Meat, 10565 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

15*

Cucina Di Paolo, 1504 S. Vista Ave., Boise

16*, 20*

Deli at The Grove, 101 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 103, Boise

11*

Flying Pie Pizzaria, 601 S. Main St., Meridian

22*

Jakers Bar and Grill, 3268 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

16*, 22*

K-Fusion, 1716 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

10*, 15*, 16*, 28*

Kuna High School, 637 E. Deer Flat Road

22*

Legacy Feed and Fuel, 3100 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

15*

Steve’s Cafe, 2483 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 105, Meridian

15*, 20*

The Brickyard, 601 Main St., Boise

8*

The Front Door, 105 S. 6th St., Boise

20*, 22, 23*

The Reef, 105 S. 6th St., Boise

8*, 22*

Towne Place Suites, 1415 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

16*, 22*

Vincenzo Trattoria, 6970 W. State St., Boise

6*, 9*, 10*, 17*, 22*, 23*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

Albertsons — Bakery, Deli, Meat, Produce, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Albertsons — Bakery, Grocery, Meat, Produce, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Albertsons — Bakery, Deli, Fish, Produce, 10565 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

Big Jud’s, 3030 W. Overland Road, Suite 100, Meridian

BSU SUB — Moxie Java, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise

Chivers BBQ Sauce, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Crimson Point Elementary, 1941 N. Shayla Ave., Kuna

Critter Cafe and Taste Of The Wild, 355 Julia Davis Drive, Boise

Crossroads Academy, 650 N. Nola St., Meridian

Dairy Queen, 107 E. Watertower Lane, Meridian

Darjeeling MoMo, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Einstein Brother’s Bagels — Interactive Lab, 2120 W. University Drive, Boise

Eliza Hart Spalding Elementary School, 4701 E. Braddock Drive, Meridian

Europe Delicious, 9958 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Free Range Pizza LLC Commissary, 3986 N. Reed St., Garden City

Initial Point High School, 1080 N. Ten Mile Road, Kuna

Jacksons Food Store, 2405 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Jacksons Food Store, 2581 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 522 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores, 1005 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Johnny’s Pizza, 1526 N. Main St., Meridian

Kijiji Market, 355 Julia Davis Drive, Boise

Mandarin Palace, 5020 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Panda Express, 1500 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Rainbow Corn, 2017 Special Events, Garden City

Red Rock Christian Church of Boise Inc., 1124 S. Roosevelt St., Boise

Santora’s Pizza Subs and Wings, 2032 E. Overland Road, Suite 115, Meridian

Save the Day Seasonings, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Save the Day Seasonings, 2017 Special Events — ESM, Meridian

Sonic Drive-In, 2160 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Star Elementary School, 700 N. Star Road, Star

The Kitchen LLC, 130 E. Idaho Ave, Meridian

Timber Butte Elk Ranch, 2017 Special Events ESM, Eagle

WT Cafe of Boise, 750 Progress Ave., Suite 170, Meridian

