A Boise caterer launches a locally made line of dressings called April’s Greenhouse

Boise caterer April Hale always gives her food the personal touch for her Open Table Catering, a company she started in 2009. Now she’s doing the same with her new venture April’s Greenhouse, a line of locally made dressings now available at the Boise Co-op’s two locations.
Hale developed her recipes over the years as marinades for meat and tofu, and to make dips and dress salads.
“I’ve had countless clients ask where they can buy the dressings, and until now, they’ve had to come to our kitchen to pick up a bottle,” Hale says.
Hale makes April’s Greenhouse in her Boise kitchen in small batches with fresh herbs. They are vegetarian, gluten- and dairy-free.
“I personally make all of the dressings in small batches and bottle it as soon as it’s made,” Hale says.
April’s Greenhouse 16-ounce Basil Balsamic and Cilantro Lime dressings sell for $7.99 at the Boise Co-op’s two locations: 888 W. Fort St., Boise and 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian.
