New Deja Brew Laugh a Latte in Meridian, formerly Frankie’s, will expand seating, menu

Deja Brew Laugh A Latte opened May 1 in the former Frankie’s Java at 112 E. Idaho Ave. in Meridian.
Owner Katie Brock is slowly making changes to the decor and menu, and wants to turn the coffeehouse on the edge of Meridian’s Generations Plaza into more of a community gathering spot, she says.
“This area needs this kind of thing,” she says.
Brock, whose family history goes back more than 80 years in Meridian, left a corporate job to go into business for herself.
“It’s cool to take control of my life,” Brock says. “It’s been a lot of fun so far.”
Now, with the help of the women in her family — grandmother Donna Hardiman, mother Cecyle and Brock’s daughters Felicia Music, 14, and Sofia Moran, 7, — she plans to expand the menu, add beer and wine, and extend hours into the evening. Deja Brew currently is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast and lunch.
The business will be closed next week for a remodel to increase the seating area and update the kitchen. Brock plans a grand reopening in mid-June.
Deja Brew serves fair trade coffee from Boise’s Identity Coffee Roasters, a selection of house-baked pastries, muffins and other treats, hot and cold sandwiches, wraps, salads and a soup-of-the-day for lunch. Eventually, Brock plans to add a light-bite menu in the afternoon and evening, and weekend brunch specials such as biscuits and gravy.
For future changes, Brock is taking cues from her clientele, she says.
“We’re feeding off our customer’s ideas and taking their suggestion to heart,” Brock says.
Phone: 957-6442. You can find information, such as daily specials, on the Frankie’s Java’s Facebook page. Look for a new Deja Brew page in the coming weeks.
Comments