New restaurant Fresh Healthy Cafe opens in Boise’s BoDo on Saturday, May 13

The latest trend in restaurants — fresh, local and quick — comes to Boise. Fresh Healthy Cafe will open for business on Saturday, May 13, at 860 Broad St., in Boise’s BoDo.
The official grand opening is Thursday, June 1, with raffles and prizes, a live broadcast by DJ Booker of 102.7 KZMG FM from 2 to 6 p.m., and free kid smoothies for those 12 and younger from 3 to 5 p.m.
This is the first Fresh Healthy Cafe in Idaho. There are locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company that started in British Columbia says its mission is to offer a “fresh and healthy alternative to typically unhealthy fast food.”
That’s what attracted Boise franchise owners Eric and Zaira Sutherland to the business.
“We want to change the way people think about fast food,” Sutherland says.
The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu includes fresh-squeezed juices, organic teas and lemonade, smoothies ($4.79 to $6.79), build-your-own protein bowls ($7.29) and power bowls ($6.79), paninis (up to $8.29), wraps ($4.79 to $7.29) and more.
The kids’ menu includes a choice of sandwich, veggie sticks or fruit and choice of kid smoothie or juice for $5.49.
The cafe will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.
Find more information at Facebook.com/freshcafeboise.
