Ada County food service inspections April 18-24, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Albertsons — Deli, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
23*
Albertsons — Deli, 3614 W. State St., Boise
22*
Albertsons — Grocery, 3614 W. State St., Boise
10*
Albertsons — Produce, 3614 W. State S., Boise
22*
Arid Club — Restaurant, 1137 W. River St., Boise
23*
Carl’s Jr., 1700 W. State St., Boise
10*, 19*, 24*
Corona Village, 4334 W. State St., Boise
9*, 20*
East Boise Youth Baseball Concession Stand, Simplot Sports Center, Boise
21*
Express Cafe, 400 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
15*
Flying Pie Pizzaria, 1326 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
22*
Hampton Inn & Suites — Boise Spectrum, 7499 W. Overland Road, Boise
10*
Happy Teriyaki, 2310 E. Overland Road, Ste. 100, Meridian
8*, 21*, 23*
La Quinta Inn and Suites, 800 S. Allen St., Meridian
16*
Lindy’s, 12249 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
21*, 23*
McDonald’s, 3100 Magic View Drive, Meridian
10*
Old Fashioned Fruit and Veg, 1525 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise
10*, 22*
Oriental Express, 1660 W. Verbena Drive, Meridian
10*
Rumbi Island Grill, 8675 W. Franklin Road, Boise
8*, 10*, 16*, 22*
Soup Kettle Grille, 3675 E. Overland Road, Meridian
8*, 23*
Sushi Joy Asian Cuisine, 2275 W. Main St., Boise
23*, 24*
Westside Drive-In, 1929 W. State St., Boise
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
Albertsons — Bakery, Fish, Meat, 3614 W. State St., Boise
Albertsons — Bakery, Deli, Fish, Grocery, Meat, Produce, 1653 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Blue Feather Bakery, 3315 W. Overland Road, Boise
Boise Art Museum, 670 S. Julia Davis Drive, Boise
Compass Public Charter School — Tech Lane, 1422 S. Tech Lane, Meridian
Corson Coffee Company, 7330 Airway Court, Suite 108, Boise
Eagle High School, 574 Park Lane
Eagle Middle School, 1000 Floating Feather Road
East Boise Youth Soft/Baseball, Simplot Sports Center, Boise
FC Nova Soccer Club — Concession Stand, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Firehouse Pub and Grill, 1767 W. Franklin Road, Meridian
First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2201 Woodlawn Ave., Boise
Hillsdale Elementary, 5225 S. Stockenham Way, Meridian
Idaho Marine, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Identity Coffee Roasters, 10650 W. Overland Road, Boise
Jamba Juice, 132 N. 8th St., Boise
Lewis and Clark Middle School, 4141 E. Pine Street, Meridian
Mazzah Mediterranean Grill, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Ste. 250, Boise
Renaissance High School Cafeteria, 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian
Shangri-La Tea and Apothecary, 1800 W. Overland Road, Boise
Southwest Idaho Advanced Care Hospital, 6651 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Taco Bell, 3680 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Tacos Y Tortas El Paco, Grove Street in front of Basque Center, Boise
The Chocolat Bar, 805 W. Bannock St., Boise
The Salvation Army — Booth Family Care Center, 1617 N. 24th St., Boise
Tiki Teriyaki, 4787 S. Choctaw Ave., Boise
Tree City Julice and Smoothie, 3355 E. Fairview Ave., Ste. 105, Meridian
Urban Smoke, 2081 N.E. 10th Ave., Meridian
Victory Middle School, 920 W. Kodiak Drive, Meridian
Walmart — Bakery, Deli, Fish, Grocery, Meat, Produce, 8300 W. Overland Road, Boise
Walmart — Fueling Station, 521 W. Overland Road, Meridian
Whittier Elementary School, 301 N. 29th St., Boise
Willowcreek Grill, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Zumberri Frozen Yogurt, 1530 S. Millennium Way, Meridian
