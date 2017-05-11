Food & Drink

May 11, 2017 2:40 PM

Ada County food service inspections April 18-24, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Albertsons — Deli, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise

23*

Albertsons — Deli, 3614 W. State St., Boise

22*

Albertsons — Grocery, 3614 W. State St., Boise

10*

Albertsons — Produce, 3614 W. State S., Boise

22*

Arid Club — Restaurant, 1137 W. River St., Boise

23*

Carl’s Jr., 1700 W. State St., Boise

10*, 19*, 24*

Corona Village, 4334 W. State St., Boise

9*, 20*

East Boise Youth Baseball Concession Stand, Simplot Sports Center, Boise

21*

Express Cafe, 400 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

15*

Flying Pie Pizzaria, 1326 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

22*

Hampton Inn & Suites — Boise Spectrum, 7499 W. Overland Road, Boise

10*

Happy Teriyaki, 2310 E. Overland Road, Ste. 100, Meridian

8*, 21*, 23*

La Quinta Inn and Suites, 800 S. Allen St., Meridian

16*

Lindy’s, 12249 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

21*, 23*

McDonald’s, 3100 Magic View Drive, Meridian

10*

Old Fashioned Fruit and Veg, 1525 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise

10*, 22*

Oriental Express, 1660 W. Verbena Drive, Meridian

10*

Rumbi Island Grill, 8675 W. Franklin Road, Boise

8*, 10*, 16*, 22*

Soup Kettle Grille, 3675 E. Overland Road, Meridian

8*, 23*

Sushi Joy Asian Cuisine, 2275 W. Main St., Boise

23*, 24*

Westside Drive-In, 1929 W. State St., Boise

22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

Albertsons — Bakery, Fish, Meat, 3614 W. State St., Boise

Albertsons — Bakery, Deli, Fish, Grocery, Meat, Produce, 1653 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Blue Feather Bakery, 3315 W. Overland Road, Boise

Boise Art Museum, 670 S. Julia Davis Drive, Boise

Compass Public Charter School — Tech Lane, 1422 S. Tech Lane, Meridian

Corson Coffee Company, 7330 Airway Court, Suite 108, Boise

Eagle High School, 574 Park Lane

Eagle Middle School, 1000 Floating Feather Road

East Boise Youth Soft/Baseball, Simplot Sports Center, Boise

FC Nova Soccer Club — Concession Stand, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Firehouse Pub and Grill, 1767 W. Franklin Road, Meridian

First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2201 Woodlawn Ave., Boise

Hillsdale Elementary, 5225 S. Stockenham Way, Meridian

Idaho Marine, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Identity Coffee Roasters, 10650 W. Overland Road, Boise

Jamba Juice, 132 N. 8th St., Boise

Lewis and Clark Middle School, 4141 E. Pine Street, Meridian

Mazzah Mediterranean Grill, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Ste. 250, Boise

Renaissance High School Cafeteria, 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian

Shangri-La Tea and Apothecary, 1800 W. Overland Road, Boise

Southwest Idaho Advanced Care Hospital, 6651 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Taco Bell, 3680 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Tacos Y Tortas El Paco, Grove Street in front of Basque Center, Boise

The Chocolat Bar, 805 W. Bannock St., Boise

The Salvation Army — Booth Family Care Center, 1617 N. 24th St., Boise

Tiki Teriyaki, 4787 S. Choctaw Ave., Boise

Tree City Julice and Smoothie, 3355 E. Fairview Ave., Ste. 105, Meridian

Urban Smoke, 2081 N.E. 10th Ave., Meridian

Victory Middle School, 920 W. Kodiak Drive, Meridian

Walmart — Bakery, Deli, Fish, Grocery, Meat, Produce, 8300 W. Overland Road, Boise

Walmart — Fueling Station, 521 W. Overland Road, Meridian

Whittier Elementary School, 301 N. 29th St., Boise

Willowcreek Grill, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Zumberri Frozen Yogurt, 1530 S. Millennium Way, Meridian

