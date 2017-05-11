Remington’s opens in Cascade; Pizzeria Sazio tweaks its menu

Remington’s opened May 11 in the former Chief Restaurant and Hotel spot, 116 Main St., along the main drag in Cascade.
This stretch of Long Valley is known more for its traditional American fare (think Whistle Stop Café) than it is for contemporary cuisine, but owners Larry and Carrell Morton would like to change that perception with their seasonal, globally inspired menus.
“For higher-end cuisine, prime rib on weekends has pretty much been it in Cascade,” says Larry Morton, a chef who has worked at various eateries in the area over the years. “We are doing something completely different.”
At lunchtime (11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday-Monday), start things off with Idaho crawfish cakes with beer-spiked aioli ($8), Sriracha cod bites ($9) and New Orleans-inspired red beans and rice nachos ($10). Besides hybrid burgers, Remington’s lunch menu also has a variety of sandwiches, including a California turkey wrap ($10), fried soft-shell crab sandwich ($11), muffuletta ($11) and a banh mi sandwich with spicy Korean beef and pickled veggies ($10).
The dinner menu (offered 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sunday and Monday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday) lists an array of small plates and inventive salads, including baked oysters with bacon, chili sauce and Parmesan ($12), flash-fried calamari ($11), wild mushroom filo packets ($10), Southwest grilled vegetable terrine ($9) and Mediterranean quinoa and kale salad ($14).
The entrée portion of the menu has big plates such as Mongolian-style glazed baby back ribs ($18), cedar plank salmon with cranberry relish ($20), tandoori-spiced rack of lamb ($26), crispy quail and waffles ($19) and a double-cut pork chop with local peach chutney, grilled radicchio and mashed spuds ($19).
Remington’s also has two chef’s tables where diners can get a $100 tasting menu that features 15 small courses with wine parings.
For reservations, call (208) 382-5700.
Pizzeria Sazio tweaks its menu
Pizzeria Sazio, 1204 S. Vista Ave., recently retooled its all-day menu.
The casual pizzeria, owned by Kacey Montgomery and Shannon Lincoln of Juniper fame, debuted earlier this year in the former Casanova Pizzeria and Allegrezza’s Italian Cuisine spot in Boise’s Bench Depot neighborhood.
New menu items include an Italian meatball appetizer ($9), a saucy meatball sandwich on Acme Bakeshop bread ($10), fettuccine Alfredo ($12), mushroom risotto ($15) and a Bench Grinder ($12), built on crusty bread with cured Italian meats, provolone, roasted tomatoes, Kalamata olives, arugula and creamy Parmesan dressing.
As for pizza, it’s been a learning experience for Montgomery and Lincoln to find new and exciting pies, and customer input is important to them, considering they run a neighborhood pizza joint.
“It’s been interesting to see what people want and what we wanted to give them,” Montgomery says.
“With that being said, we have taken some American classic pizzas, like pepperoni and black olive, and did our version.”
He’s talking about the The Magnificent Seven pie ($16) made with Creminelli pepperoni (from Salt Lake City), Kalamata olives, four Italian cheeses and house-made red sauce. You can also now get a Diana Ross pie ($17), a fun riff on a supreme pizza, with sausage, pepperoni, cipollini onions, mushrooms, green bell pepper and black olives.
Now that the weather is nice, Pizzeria Sazio is offering outside seating in front of the restaurant and at a picnic table on the north side of the building.
Online: sazioboise.com.
Farm to Fork dinners at Sawtooth Winery
Sawtooth Estate Winery, 13750 Surrey Lane in Nampa, announced the dates for its popular Farm to Fork dinner series. The summertime dinners ($75 per person, $65 wine club members) will be June 23, July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15 outside on the sprawling 70-acre estate vineyard. (The winery will be moving to its new digs in Sunnyslope later this year.)
This year, chef Gretchen Talbert, from 3 Girls Catering, is in charge of the six-course, seasonal menus, which will be paired with various wines made by Sawtooth Winery’s Meredith Smith. The menus are still being conceived, but expect them to be pocked with local foodstuffs provided by Global Gardens and Idaho’s Bounty.
The dinners run from 6 to 9 p.m., and live music will be provided by local strummer Johnny Butler. For tickets, stop by the tasting room or visit universe.com/sawtoothfarmtofork17.
Sur la Table cooking classes
With summer fast approaching, now’s the time to learn some new grilling tricks.
Sur la Table, 3450 E. Longwing Lane at The Village at Meridian, boasts a full schedule of cooking classes with warm weather in mind.
On May 15, Daisy Lewis will teach a Party on the Patio class ($69 per person) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Learn how to make grilled lamb chops with pesto, watermelon-feta salad, orzo with cherry tomatoes and basil and strawberry-rhubarb sorbet.
On May 17, check out the Hot Off the Grill class ($69 per person) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sarah Phelps will show you how to make grilled crostini with mint-spring pea pesto and goat cheese, grilled asparagus with capers and lemon, grilled chicken kabobs with spiced yogurt and grilled apricots with vanilla mascarpone.
To view the complete cooking class schedule and to reserve a spot in a class, go to surlatable.com. You can also book a class by calling (208) 888-1215.
