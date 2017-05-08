Ham is back! Bistro Market celebrates the return of ham with an open house Wednesday

You know you’ve missed it! That delicious spiral cut, smokey sweet meat is back — after a two-year hiatus — at the Boise Bistro Market and Cafe, 6103 W. Fairview Ave., formerly Heavenly Ham.
The family owned business will celebrate with an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10. You’ll find a live broadcast by 94.9 The River from 5 to 7 p.m., plus tastings from Payette Brewing and Crossings Winery.
Bistro Market and Cafe opened 1991 as the Boise Heavenly Ham franchise. Then it became Honey Baked Ham in 2008 and Boise Bistro Market in 2015.
Two years ago the Stark family gave up the franchise business to go out on their own. They had to sign a non-compete agreement that is now over, Moe Stark says.
“Now we’re back doing our own hams,” he says.
They’re working to get their hams closer to home — Idaho and the Northwest.
Boise Bistro Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The breakfast menu features wraps, baked goods, house-made granola and a daily quiche/strata. At lunch, you’ll find sandwiches, wraps, bread boats and rice and quinoa bowls. You can eat in or grab and go.
Comments