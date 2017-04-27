Culinary Walkabout invokes Star Wars

Channel your inner Luke Skywalker or Princess Leia while perusing the various food stations at the 20th annual Culinary Walkabout, slated for May 4 at the Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St., from 6 to 9 p.m.
This year’s theme is Star Wars. Get it? May the Fourth Be with You. And yes, people are encouraged to dress in their favorite costumes.
The popular event brings together Boise’s culinary community to raise money for the Metro Meals on Wheels program. This year’s soiree will feature around 25 restaurants, mobile-food vendors, caterers and bakeries. The lineup includes Bacon, Zee Catering, The Brickyard, Brown Shuga Soul Food, Arid Club, Papa Joe’s, Sweet Chef and Kanak Attack, to drop a few names.
Tickets ($75 per person/$500 for a 10-person table) can be purchased online at metromealsonwheels.net/culinary-walkabout.
Comments