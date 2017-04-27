Free fish tacos at Reel Foods; diner to open near BSU; Zee’s Rooftop reboots

Marcus Bonilla of Reel Foods Fish Market and Oyster Bar, 611 S. Capitol Blvd., will be celebrating his second year of ownership by giving away free fish tacos on April 29 from 11 a.m. to noon.
For one hour, you can get a gratis street-style halibut taco with slaw and aioli — first-come, first-served.
Bonilla and his crew have kept the seafood market and eatery going strong since he purchased the venerable business in 2015. Plus he’s tweaked the oyster bar menu and added a fresh-as-can-be sushi program and cooking classes to the lineup.
For more information, go to facebook.com/reelfoods.
Mom’s Diner plans opening near BSU
Mom’s Diner hopes to open by midsummer in the former Franco’s Pizzeria spot, 1221 W. Boise Ave., on the fringe of Boise State University’s campus.
The upscale diner is owned by Terese Reynolds, Yvonne Vick and Will Hay, the bar manager at Spacebar Arcade. The trio started visualizing the homespun concept three years ago, but they were undecided about the location.
“We originally thought we wanted to be Downtown, but then we found this cool spot on Boise Avenue,” Reynolds says.
Mom’s Diner will be open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, with a weekday breakfast program to follow once they iron out the details.
The menu will have fun twists on comfort food, including sandwiches, soups, salads, fried chicken and meatloaf. There’s even going to be an old-school blue plate special offered daily.
“Besides taking care of the carnivores, we’ll also have vegan and vegetarian interpretations of comfort food classics,” Reynolds says.
For progress reports, visit facebook.com/momsdinerboise.
Zee’s Rooftop Café reboots
Zee’s Rooftop Café on the top floor of the C.W. Moore Plaza building, 250 S. 5th St., will be reopening May 15 after receiving an extensive makeover.
Owner and chef Christopher Zahn, who opened the penthouse eatery in 2013, envisioned a cohesive design that would allow him to transition seamlessly from the daytime deli concept to a special event space at night. He’s modernized the pantry-style kitchen (there’s no exhaust hood) and added a tap system that pours Idaho wines and beers from Payette Brewing and Boise Brewing.
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, Zahn will continue to put out a dynamic deli menu that features sandwiches, light entrées, salads and soups — all made from scratch. He’s often seen looking for local products for his always-changing, seasonal menus.
“I go to the Boise Farmers Market every Saturday. There’s all kinds of great stuff there,” Zahn says.
At night, he will focus on doing a wide range of special events, including cooking classes, happy hour before the Alive After Five concert series and First Thursday events starting in June.
Online: zeechristopher.com.
