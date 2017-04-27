Food & Drink

April 27, 2017 2:56 PM

Ada County food service inspections April 4-10, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Albertsons — Deli, 7100 W. State St., Garden City

22*

Albertsons — Grocery, 7100 W. State St., Garden City

17*

Barnyard Kitchen and Bar, 1435 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

16*, 22*, 23*

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 305 S. 6th St., Boise

22*

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria, 800 W. Main St., Ste. 213, Boise

21*, 22*

Idaho Pizza Company, 3053 S. Cole Road, Boise

6*, 10* 16*

Kuna Middle School, 1360 W. Boise St., Kuna

16*

Main Street Deli, 904 W. Main St., Boise

16*, 20*, 21*

Meridian Elementary School, 1035 W. 1st St.

13*

Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. 8th St.

20*

Smoke and Thyme, 705 W. Fulton St., Boise

1*, 22*

The Gyro Shack, 6935 W. Overland Road, Boise

8*

Yokozuna Teriyaki, 2031 E. Fairview Ave., Ste. 103, Meridian

1*, 8*, 10*, 15* 16* 20* 22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

Albertsons — Bakery, Fish, Meat, Produce, 7100 W. State St., Garden City

Aspen Leaf Frozen Yogurt and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 127 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Barley Pub, 6928 W. State St., Boise

Boise High School, 1010 W. Washington St., Boise

Boise State University Stadium — Aramark UE2, UE3, UE4, UW3, UW4, UW5, 2017 Special Events

Boise State University Stadium — Spuds BBQ Co Steuckle Sky Center, 2017 Special Events

Chaparral Elementary, 1155 N. Deer Creek Lane, Meridian

Chick-fil-A, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Chick-fil-A, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Diana Gift and Food, 10387 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Eagle Elementary School, 475 N. Eagle Road

Eagle Hills Elementary School, 650 Ranch Drive

East Junior High School, 5600 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

Garfield Elementary School, 1914 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Holiday Inn Express and Suites Boise West-Meridian, 2610 E. Freeway Drive, Meridian

Homestead Bar and Grill, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Idaho Roasting Company, 701 N. Ralstin St., Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores, 3200 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Juniper, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Kanak Attack Katering, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Koelsch Elementary School, 2015 N. Curtis Road, Boise

Kona Grill, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Maple Grove Elementary School, 2800 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise

Meridian Academy, 2311 E. Lanark St., Meridian

Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School, 1789 Leighfield Drive

Mountain View High School, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian

Paradies — Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Space 2M

Pat’s Run, 2017 Special Events, Eagle

Pega Natural Foods, 550 Broadway Ave., Ste. 120, Boise

Peregrine Elementary School, 1860 W. Waltman Lane, Meridian

Reed Elementary School, 1670 N. Linder Road, Kuna

Riverside Elementary School, 2100 E. Victory Road, Boise

Rocky Mountain High School cafeteria, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave., Kuna

Silver Trail Elementary, 2950 W. Mason Creek St., Meridian

The Matador, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

The River 94.9 — Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Space 2B

The Shed, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Timberline High School, 701 E. Boise Ave., Boise

Twisted Sister Coffee and Smoothies, 4117 W. Garnet St., Boise

Walmart — Fueling Station, 8256 W. Overland Road, Boise

Walmart — Fueling Station, 4017 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

White Pine Elementary School, 401 E. Linden St., Boise

