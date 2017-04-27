Ada County food service inspections April 4-10, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Albertsons — Deli, 7100 W. State St., Garden City
22*
Albertsons — Grocery, 7100 W. State St., Garden City
17*
Barnyard Kitchen and Bar, 1435 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
16*, 22*, 23*
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 305 S. 6th St., Boise
22*
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria, 800 W. Main St., Ste. 213, Boise
21*, 22*
Idaho Pizza Company, 3053 S. Cole Road, Boise
6*, 10* 16*
Kuna Middle School, 1360 W. Boise St., Kuna
16*
Main Street Deli, 904 W. Main St., Boise
16*, 20*, 21*
Meridian Elementary School, 1035 W. 1st St.
13*
Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. 8th St.
20*
Smoke and Thyme, 705 W. Fulton St., Boise
1*, 22*
The Gyro Shack, 6935 W. Overland Road, Boise
8*
Yokozuna Teriyaki, 2031 E. Fairview Ave., Ste. 103, Meridian
1*, 8*, 10*, 15* 16* 20* 22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
Albertsons — Bakery, Fish, Meat, Produce, 7100 W. State St., Garden City
Aspen Leaf Frozen Yogurt and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 127 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Barley Pub, 6928 W. State St., Boise
Boise High School, 1010 W. Washington St., Boise
Boise State University Stadium — Aramark UE2, UE3, UE4, UW3, UW4, UW5, 2017 Special Events
Boise State University Stadium — Spuds BBQ Co Steuckle Sky Center, 2017 Special Events
Chaparral Elementary, 1155 N. Deer Creek Lane, Meridian
Chick-fil-A, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Chick-fil-A, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Diana Gift and Food, 10387 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Eagle Elementary School, 475 N. Eagle Road
Eagle Hills Elementary School, 650 Ranch Drive
East Junior High School, 5600 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
Garfield Elementary School, 1914 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Holiday Inn Express and Suites Boise West-Meridian, 2610 E. Freeway Drive, Meridian
Homestead Bar and Grill, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Idaho Roasting Company, 701 N. Ralstin St., Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 3200 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Juniper, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Kanak Attack Katering, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Koelsch Elementary School, 2015 N. Curtis Road, Boise
Kona Grill, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Maple Grove Elementary School, 2800 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise
Meridian Academy, 2311 E. Lanark St., Meridian
Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School, 1789 Leighfield Drive
Mountain View High School, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian
Paradies — Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Space 2M
Pat’s Run, 2017 Special Events, Eagle
Pega Natural Foods, 550 Broadway Ave., Ste. 120, Boise
Peregrine Elementary School, 1860 W. Waltman Lane, Meridian
Reed Elementary School, 1670 N. Linder Road, Kuna
Riverside Elementary School, 2100 E. Victory Road, Boise
Rocky Mountain High School cafeteria, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave., Kuna
Silver Trail Elementary, 2950 W. Mason Creek St., Meridian
The Matador, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
The River 94.9 — Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Space 2B
The Shed, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Timberline High School, 701 E. Boise Ave., Boise
Twisted Sister Coffee and Smoothies, 4117 W. Garnet St., Boise
Walmart — Fueling Station, 8256 W. Overland Road, Boise
Walmart — Fueling Station, 4017 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
White Pine Elementary School, 401 E. Linden St., Boise
Comments