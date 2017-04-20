Food & Drink

April 20, 2017 1:26 PM

Ada County food service inspections March 29-April 3, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 7845 W. Emerald St., Boise

16*

Black Bear Diner, 1731 Entertainment Ave., Boise

9*

Cafe Ole, 210 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

16*, 22*

Desert Mountain Grass-Fed Beef, 2017 Special Events, Boise

10*

Elmer’s Restaurant, 1385 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

9*, 10*, 22*

Haji Hassan, 2017 Special Events, Boise

21*

Jacksons Food Stores, 897 S. Cole Road, Boise

10*

Lucky Perk Coffee, 1630 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

22*

Maverik, 3080 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

10*, 22*

McDonald’s, 8300 W. Overland Road, Boise

16*, 24*

Rudy’s Pub And Grill, 2310 E. Overland Road, Meridian

16*, 22*, 23*

Shige Japanese Cuisine, 150 N. 8th St., Boise

15*

Soda Stop, 2845 E. Overland Road 100, Meridian

10*, 23*

Taco Bell, 6521 Fairview Ave., Boise

16*

The Basque Market, 608 W. Grove St., Boise

19*

The Club at Spurwing — Clubhouse, 6800 N. Spurwing Way, Meridian

8*, 16*

Waffle Me Up Trailer, 204 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise

25*

Yoi Tomo Sushi, 405 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

9*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

Albertsons — Bakery, Deli, Fish, Grocery, Meat, Produce, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise

Bang on the Wall Burgers, 4904 W. Albion St., Boise

Ben and Jerry’s, 103 N. 10th St., Boise

Brown’s Buffalo Ranch, 2017 Special Events BFM, Boise

Burger King, 8378 W. Overland Road, Boise

Candlewood Suites Boise Town Square, 700 N. Cole Road, Boise

City Hope Love Center, 8401 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Cracklin Gourmet Popcorn, 8101 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Desert Sage Elementary, 9325 W. Mossywood St., Boise

Dollar Tree Store, 1407 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Garbonzo’s Pizza, 10497 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

Hawthorne Elementary School, 2401 W. Targee St., Boise

IL Segreto Wood Fired Pizza, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise

India Foods, 6020 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

It’Sugar, 3693 E. Longwing Lane 130, Meridian

Jimmy John’s, 2789 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Jimmy John’s, 2959 N. Eagle Road, Suite 105, Meridian

Kabul Market, 5753 W. Overland Road, Boise

Lake Hazel Elementary School, 11711 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

Lost River Meats, 2017 Special Events, Boise

M and N Cattle, 2017 Special Events BFM, Boise

Malheur River Meats, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Mary McPherson Elementary School, 1050 E. Amity Road, Meridian

Matthews Family Farm, 2017 Special Events BFM, Boise

Meadowlark Farm, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 320 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Orange Julius, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Ste. 2009, Boise

Pepper Ridge Elementary School, 2250 S. Sumpter Way, Boise

Pizza Pie Cafe Boise, 2757 Broadway Ave., Boise

Purple Sage Farms, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Red Star Ranch, 2017 Special Events BFM, Boise

SEVZ Kitchen, 2017 Special Events BFM, Garden City

Shadow Valley Golf Course, 15711 Idaho 55, Boise

Springhill Suites by Marriott, 424 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

Saint Alphonsus Behavioral Health Center, 131 N. Allumbaugh St., Boise

Stinker Store, 3203 N. Cole Road, Boise

Tamales Nelly, 2017 Special Events, Boise

The Great Crepe, 2017 Special Events, Boise

The Kilted Kod, 3102 W. Fieldstream Drive, Meridian

Thunder Mountain Lifestyles, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 8249 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Triangle C Beef, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Urban Rustic Gourmet, 2017 Special Events BFM, Boise

Volcanic Farms, 2017 Special Events BFM, Boise

Walgreens, 8100 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Wanna Matcha, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Zen Bento, 1000 W. Main St., Boise

