Ada County food service inspections March 29-April 3, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 7845 W. Emerald St., Boise
16*
Black Bear Diner, 1731 Entertainment Ave., Boise
9*
Cafe Ole, 210 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
16*, 22*
Desert Mountain Grass-Fed Beef, 2017 Special Events, Boise
10*
Elmer’s Restaurant, 1385 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
9*, 10*, 22*
Haji Hassan, 2017 Special Events, Boise
21*
Jacksons Food Stores, 897 S. Cole Road, Boise
10*
Lucky Perk Coffee, 1630 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
22*
Maverik, 3080 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
10*, 22*
McDonald’s, 8300 W. Overland Road, Boise
16*, 24*
Rudy’s Pub And Grill, 2310 E. Overland Road, Meridian
16*, 22*, 23*
Shige Japanese Cuisine, 150 N. 8th St., Boise
15*
Soda Stop, 2845 E. Overland Road 100, Meridian
10*, 23*
Taco Bell, 6521 Fairview Ave., Boise
16*
The Basque Market, 608 W. Grove St., Boise
19*
The Club at Spurwing — Clubhouse, 6800 N. Spurwing Way, Meridian
8*, 16*
Waffle Me Up Trailer, 204 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise
25*
Yoi Tomo Sushi, 405 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
9*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
Albertsons — Bakery, Deli, Fish, Grocery, Meat, Produce, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise
Bang on the Wall Burgers, 4904 W. Albion St., Boise
Ben and Jerry’s, 103 N. 10th St., Boise
Brown’s Buffalo Ranch, 2017 Special Events BFM, Boise
Burger King, 8378 W. Overland Road, Boise
Candlewood Suites Boise Town Square, 700 N. Cole Road, Boise
City Hope Love Center, 8401 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Cracklin Gourmet Popcorn, 8101 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Desert Sage Elementary, 9325 W. Mossywood St., Boise
Dollar Tree Store, 1407 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Garbonzo’s Pizza, 10497 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
Hawthorne Elementary School, 2401 W. Targee St., Boise
IL Segreto Wood Fired Pizza, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
India Foods, 6020 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
It’Sugar, 3693 E. Longwing Lane 130, Meridian
Jimmy John’s, 2789 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Jimmy John’s, 2959 N. Eagle Road, Suite 105, Meridian
Kabul Market, 5753 W. Overland Road, Boise
Lake Hazel Elementary School, 11711 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
Lost River Meats, 2017 Special Events, Boise
M and N Cattle, 2017 Special Events BFM, Boise
Malheur River Meats, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Mary McPherson Elementary School, 1050 E. Amity Road, Meridian
Matthews Family Farm, 2017 Special Events BFM, Boise
Meadowlark Farm, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 320 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Orange Julius, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Ste. 2009, Boise
Pepper Ridge Elementary School, 2250 S. Sumpter Way, Boise
Pizza Pie Cafe Boise, 2757 Broadway Ave., Boise
Purple Sage Farms, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Red Star Ranch, 2017 Special Events BFM, Boise
SEVZ Kitchen, 2017 Special Events BFM, Garden City
Shadow Valley Golf Course, 15711 Idaho 55, Boise
Springhill Suites by Marriott, 424 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
Saint Alphonsus Behavioral Health Center, 131 N. Allumbaugh St., Boise
Stinker Store, 3203 N. Cole Road, Boise
Tamales Nelly, 2017 Special Events, Boise
The Great Crepe, 2017 Special Events, Boise
The Kilted Kod, 3102 W. Fieldstream Drive, Meridian
Thunder Mountain Lifestyles, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 8249 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Triangle C Beef, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Urban Rustic Gourmet, 2017 Special Events BFM, Boise
Volcanic Farms, 2017 Special Events BFM, Boise
Walgreens, 8100 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Wanna Matcha, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Zen Bento, 1000 W. Main St., Boise
