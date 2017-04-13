Owners of Nampa’s Messenger Pizza will open Savage Baking Company next door on April 20

Messenger Pizza owners Shawn and Cassidy McKinley plan to open a second business in the space next door to their popular pizza restaurant at 1226 First St., South, in Nampa.
It looks like Thursday, April 20, will be the opening day, barring any construction delays, Cassidy McKinley says.
Cassidy McKinley started making bread for the sandwiches at Messenger. That turned into making loaves and baguettes, so expanding into a full-on bakery is a next logical step.
“Our concept is bakery cafe, sourcing ingredients responsibly,” Cassidy McKinley says.
Savage will make and serve a variety of artisan breads and pastries made with locally sourced, organic wheat and other grains.
“We will also have breakfast and lunch entrees, including house biscuits and gravy, crepes, savory French toast, sandwiches and salads,” she says. “We also will have an antipasto bar.”
Savage will serve Portland’s Stumptown Roasters coffee.
The McKinleys are hands-on DIY restauranteurs. As when they opened Messenger, Shawn McKinley did much of the construction on the remodel.
