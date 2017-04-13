Idaho Falls’ Reed’s Dairy will open a store in Meridian for ice cream and milk

Reed’s Dairy is a big cheese in Idaho Falls. Now, the company is bringing its ice cream and more to the Treasure Valley.
Reed’s will open its first Southwest Idaho storefront at 1375 W. Chinden Blvd., at Linder Road, in Meridian by mid-June, says Brandon Peacock, company’s regional operations manager.
The company makes 30 ice cream flavors and will have as many as 20 in the dipping cabinet at any one time. It makes everything from traditional chocolate and vanilla to cotton candy and Mom’s Recipe — chocolate with a marshmallow swirl, Oreo cookie and peanut butter/chocolate chunks. Reed’s also is known for its milkshakes.
“And we’re always working on new flavors,” Peacock says.
Like its popular store in Idaho Falls, the Meridian Reed’s also will sell the dairy’s milk varieties, including regular and chocolate milk, nogs, cheese curds and other products.
“We have these homemade grilled cheese sandwiches that are really popular, and we make our waffle cones fresh,” Peacock says.
Reed’s moved into the area last year when it purchased Boise Milk, a home delivery service that brings milk, local produce and Vogel Farms’ eggs and meat to your door. Expect that company’s name to change to Reed’s Dairy in the next months.
The company first tried to open a shop in Kuna, but the building remodel was going too slow, Peacock says. So they looked around and decided on Meridian for the first store. The company hopes to get back to Kuna, and then open a few more stores in the Boise area in the next few years.
