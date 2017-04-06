Ada County food service inspections March 14-20, 2017

Food & Drink

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Carl’s Jr., 1320 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

22*

Mister BBQ, 9990 W. State St., Garden City

1, 21*, 22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

13th Street Pub and Grill (2nd floor 2A), 3201 Airport Way, Boise

C and G Wild Alaska Salmon, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Cecil Andrus Elementary, 6200 N. Park Meadow Drive, Boise

Centennial High School, 12400 W. McMillian Road, Boise

Dollar Tree, 975 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

Domino’s, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Gowen Chevron, 6450 S. Eisenman Road, Boise

Jack in the Box, 6875 S. Federal Way, Boise

Lowell Scott Middle School, 13600 W. McMillan Road, Boise

Owyhee Elementary School, 3434 W. Pasadena Drive, Boise

Panda Express, 1124 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Ponderosa Elementary, 2950 N. Naomi Ave., Meridian

The Rusty Dog, 4960 E. Woodcutter Lane, Boise

Vitamix, 2017 Special Events, Garden City

