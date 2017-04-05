Leaf Teahouse in Downtown Boise will close this month

Leaf Teahouse, at 212 N. 9th St. in Downtown Boise, is closing this month. The owner tried to find someone to purchase the tea shop and vegan eatery before the lease expires later this month, but could not find a buyer in time.
All of the shop’s stock — teas and accessories — are 40 percent off. All fixtures and equipment are for sale. Leaf opened in May 2014 and served up an international selection of teas, vegan sandwiches, salads and other items as well as an afternoon tea service on weekends.
The shop is not serving tea or food during this transition.
