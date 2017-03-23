Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Feb. 28-March 6, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Albertsons — Produce, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise

22*

Arctic Circle, 1625 W. Franklin Road, Meridian

23*

El Cazo Mexican Food, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2021, Boise

10*, 23*

Tres Bonne Cuisine, 6555 W. Overland Road, Boise

8*, 15*

Val’s Chevron, 12222 W. Overland Road, Boise

1*, 15*, 21*, 23*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

Albertsons — Fish, Meat, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise

Amity Elementary School, 10000 W. Amity Road, Boise

Capital High School, 8055 W. Goddard Road, Boise

Chivers BBQ Sauce, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Firehouse Subs, 1569 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Five Guys Burger and Fries, 1587 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Grace Jordan Elementary School, 6411 W. Fairfield Ave., Boise

Horizon Elementary School, 730 N. Mitchell St., Boise

Les Bois Junior High, 4150 E. Grand Forest Drive, Boise

Mountain View Elementary School, 3500 N. Cabarton Lane, Boise

Pierce Park Elementary School, 5015 N. Pierce Park Lane, Boise

Reggie’s Veggies, 8199 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Senor Fresh, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

Summerwind Elementary School, 3675 N. Jullion Way, Boise

The Almond Tree, 2596 Bogus Basin Road, Boise

The Shed, 1010 S. La Pointe St., Boise

Trail Wind Elementary School, 3701 E. Lake Forrest Drive, Boise

Walmart — Bakery, Deli, Grocery, Meat, Produce, 5001 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian

Washington Elementary School, 1607 N. 15th St., Boise

