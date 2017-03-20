Sweet deals: Find out where you can get free ice cream today and on April 4

Who doesn’t like free ice cream? Now you have two chances in the Treasure Valley to get a tasty frozen treat — gratis.
▪ Celebrate the first day of spring, Monday, March 20, with Free Cone Day at Dairy Queens across the country. Each person will receive one free soft serve cone during regular business hours. While you’re there, you can make a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network. St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital benefits through this fundraising organization.
In the Treasure Valley, you’ll find Dairy Queen at 550 E. Boise Ave., 5711 W. Franklin Road and 10264 W. Overland Road, in Boise, and 5251 Glenwood St., in Garden City.
#FreeConeDay is coming Monday, March 20th. Get your first taste of summer on the first day of spring with one free small vanilla cone. pic.twitter.com/ZWgdzEZm9q— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 17, 2017
▪ Tuesday, April 4, is Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop’s 38th annual Free Cone Day. From noon to 8 p.m. you can grab a free cone or scoop at Ben & Jerry’s, 103 N. 10th St., in Downtown Boise.
Ben & Jerry’s in Boise be taking donations for Canine Companions for Idaho Independence, an organization that supplies trained assistance dogs and support to people with disabilities.
Comments