Ada County food service inspections Feb. 21-27, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Casa Mexico, 10332 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
8*, 10*, 16*, 23*
Chicago Connection Pizza, 7070 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
16*, 28*
China Grand Buffet, 10498 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
8*, 10*, 16*, 20*
Fanci Freez, 1402 W. State St., Boise
16*
Fiesta Chicken, 10689 W. Ustick Road, Boise
23*
Jacksons Food Stores, 505 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
22*
Kibrom’s Family Ethiopian and Eritrean Food, 3506 W. State St., Suite 100, Boise
15* 23*
La Tapatia, 401 W. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
15*
Locavore, 3110 S. Bown Way, Boise
9*, 22*
Los Betos Mexican Food, 6615 Fairview Ave., Boise
6*, 8*, 9*, 10*, 22*, 23*
Senor Fresh, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
20*, 23*
Sockeye Grill and Brewery — Restaurant/Bar, 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise
22*
Treasure Valley Hospital, 8800 W. Emerald St., Boise
8*
Westside Drive In, 1113 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
6*, 16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
Arby’s, 3500 S. Findley Ave., Boise
B Town Bistro, 3301 W. Hamilton St., Boise
Boise Boba, 3210 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 126, Eagle
Cafe Rio, 8233 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Caffe Darte, 794 W. Broad St., Boise
Choice Cuts, 12570 W. Fairview Ave., Suite 101, Boise
Idaho Pizza Company, 7100 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Potter Wines, 505 E. 43rd St., Garden City
Rolling Hills Public Charter School, 8900 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise
Romio’s Greek and Italian Restaurant, 8125 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
San Francisco Sourdough Eatery, 8073 Emerald St., Boise
Starbucks Coffee, 7321 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
The Galley, 5050 Junker Way, Suite 712, Boise
TownePlace Suites Boise, 1455 S. Capitol Blvd.
Wagers Inc — Warehouse, 113 N. Phillippi St., Boise
Walgreens, 10580 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Whatever Works — Catering, Processing, 5473 W. Kendall St., Boise
