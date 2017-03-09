Ada County food service inspections Feb. 14-20, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Alavita, 807 W. Idaho St., Boise
20*, 25*
Awakenings Coffee House, 10650 W. Overland Road, Boise
16*
Bad Boy Burger, 7000 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
23*
Baja Fresh, 992 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
22
Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
20*, 22*
Bibisara, Inc, 1136 N. Orchard St., Boise
10*
Bier: Thirty Bottle & Bistro, 3073 S. Bown Way, Boise
16*, 28*
Bombay Grill, 928 W. Main St., Boise
9* 15*
Bonefish Grill, 855 W. Broad S., Boise
16*
El Chavo, corner Overland and Roosevelt, Boise
8*, 20*
Flying Pie Pizzaria, 6508 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
16*
Homewood Suites — Hilton, 7957 W. Spectrum St., Boise
10*
La Unica Estrella, 5238 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
15*
Micron — Bldg 17C, 8000 S. Federal Way, Boise
24*
Micron — Bldg 36, 8000 S. Federal Way, Boise
15*
Rolling Tacos, 491 N. Lilly Drive, Boise
8*, 10*
Sakana Sushi Restaurant, 7107 W. State St., Garden City
16*, 20*
Subway, 1120 W. Milwaukee St., Boise
10*
Tin Roof Tacos, 115 Broadway Ave., Boise
19*, 20*, 22*
Yogurt Court, 6932 State St., Boise
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
Alahmad Market, 4324 W. Overland Road, Boise
Axiom, 3505 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Meridian
Burger King, 1121 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Chivers BBQ Sauce, LLC, 164 S. Cole Road, Boise
Community Support Center, 716 N. Orchard St., Boise
County Line Brewing LLC, 9115 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 107, Garden City
Dots Bingo Snacks, 5443 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Five Guys, 321 S. 8th St., #831, Boise
Genki Takoyaki, 1621 N. Orchard St., Boise
International Grocery Market, 10390 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Loba African Market and Fashion LLC, 722 S. Vista Ave., Boise
McDonald’s, 510 N. Orchard St., Boise
Save The Day Seasonings, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Sizzler, 3380 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Springhill Suites by Marriott Boise, 6325 N. Cloverdale Road
Sprouting Vitality, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Taco Time, 7965 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
The Jelly Lady, 1415 S. Empire Way, Boise
Trader Joe’s, 300 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
