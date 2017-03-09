Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Feb. 14-20, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Alavita, 807 W. Idaho St., Boise

20*, 25*

Awakenings Coffee House, 10650 W. Overland Road, Boise

16*

Bad Boy Burger, 7000 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

23*

Baja Fresh, 992 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

22

Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

20*, 22*

Bibisara, Inc, 1136 N. Orchard St., Boise

10*

Bier: Thirty Bottle & Bistro, 3073 S. Bown Way, Boise

16*, 28*

Bombay Grill, 928 W. Main St., Boise

9* 15*

Bonefish Grill, 855 W. Broad S., Boise

16*

El Chavo, corner Overland and Roosevelt, Boise

8*, 20*

Flying Pie Pizzaria, 6508 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

16*

Homewood Suites — Hilton, 7957 W. Spectrum St., Boise

10*

La Unica Estrella, 5238 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

15*

Micron — Bldg 17C, 8000 S. Federal Way, Boise

24*

Micron — Bldg 36, 8000 S. Federal Way, Boise

15*

Rolling Tacos, 491 N. Lilly Drive, Boise

8*, 10*

Sakana Sushi Restaurant, 7107 W. State St., Garden City

16*, 20*

Subway, 1120 W. Milwaukee St., Boise

10*

Tin Roof Tacos, 115 Broadway Ave., Boise

19*, 20*, 22*

Yogurt Court, 6932 State St., Boise

22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

Alahmad Market, 4324 W. Overland Road, Boise

Axiom, 3505 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Meridian

Burger King, 1121 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Chivers BBQ Sauce, LLC, 164 S. Cole Road, Boise

Community Support Center, 716 N. Orchard St., Boise

County Line Brewing LLC, 9115 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 107, Garden City

Dots Bingo Snacks, 5443 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Five Guys, 321 S. 8th St., #831, Boise

Genki Takoyaki, 1621 N. Orchard St., Boise

International Grocery Market, 10390 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Loba African Market and Fashion LLC, 722 S. Vista Ave., Boise

McDonald’s, 510 N. Orchard St., Boise

Save The Day Seasonings, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Sizzler, 3380 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Springhill Suites by Marriott Boise, 6325 N. Cloverdale Road

Sprouting Vitality, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Taco Time, 7965 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

The Jelly Lady, 1415 S. Empire Way, Boise

Trader Joe’s, 300 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

