March 2, 2017 5:10 PM

Ada County food service inspections Feb. 7-13, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Andy’s Deli, 840 W. Idaho St., Boise

22*

Fork, 199 N. 8th St., Boise

10*, 16*

Homestead Bar and Grill, 6275 N. Linder Road, Suite 100, Meridian

16*, 22*

Mad Mac Foods, 5341 W. Ridgeside St., Meridian

10*

McDonald’s, 1375 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

10*

Pollo Rey, 222 N. 8th St., Boise

22*

Richard’s, 500 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 100, Boise

10*, 20*

The Piper Pub and Grill, 150 N. 8th St., Boise

22*

Twisted Timber, 4563 S. Cloverdale Road, Suite 101, Boise

15*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

Big Daddy’s BBQ, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Corner Bakery Cafe, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Create Common Good, 2513 S. Federal Way, Ste. 104, Boise

Del Taco, 5008 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Fiesta Guadalajara, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Idaho Pizza Company, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Jack in the Box, 3220 W. State St., Boise

Jacksons Food Store, 9016 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Johnny Carino’s, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Kabob House, 9140 W. Emerald St., Ste. 600, Boise

La Quinta Inn and Suites, 7965 W. Emerald St., Boise

LRP Group LLC, 2040 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 7, Meridian

Meats Royale, 6300 W. Overland Road, Boise

Oxford Suites, 1426 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise

Panda Express, 4865 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 100, Meridian

Papa John’s Pizza, 1323 Broadway Ave., Boise

Sa Wad Dee Thai Restaurant, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Scotty’s Hot Dogs, 7605 W. Althea Drive, Boise

Shopko, 8105 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

The Counter, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

The Curb Bar and Grill, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

The Pita Pit, 1007 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Yogurtz Grill, 2017 Special Events, Eagle

