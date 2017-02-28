Snake River Winery tasting room will move to Caldwell as part of farm partnership

The Snake River Winery tasting room in Downtown’s BoDo district will close in mid-March in anticipation of its new location west of Caldwell, says winery co-owner Susan DeSeelhorst.
DeSeelhorst and her husband, Scott, opened Snake River in 1998 on 86 acres in Parma. They released their first vintage in 2000.
The project to build and develop the 13 acres near Highway 55 and Hoskins Road is a collaboration with Josie and Clay Erskine of Peaceful Belly Farm, a 60-acre urban farm in the Dry Creek Valley. Peaceful Belly grows vegetables, herbs, flowers and more and supplies area restaurants and grocery stores with local, organic produce.
The future Vine and Branch Ranch will combine Snake River’s tasting room and Clay Erskine’s Stack Rock Cidery. The DeSeelhorsts will plant grapes and Erskine will plant an apple orchard and crops. There also will be a Peaceful Belly farm stand.
The new operation should be open by late summer or early fall, DeSeelhorst says. Snake River’s current tasting room at 786 W. Broad St., Boise, will close around March 14. All the merchandise and wine is now on sale. Wine is 30 percent off, other merchandise is discounted at least 40 percent.
You also can find Snake River wines and Peaceful Belly produce at the Boise Farmers Market at 11th and Grove streets when it opens for the season on April 1.
This new location will further develop the wine economy in what’s known as the Sunny Slope Wine Trail, in the heart of Idaho’s official Snake River Valley American Viticultural Area. It will be near the growing and tasting operations for Koenig and Bitner vineyards and others.
Dana Oland: 208-377-6442, @IDS_DanaOland
Comments