February 23, 2017 4:32 PM

Ada County food service inspections Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Asiago’s Downtown, 1002 W. Main St., Boise

6*, 16*, 20*, 21*

Boise Fry Company, 6944 W. State St., Boise

22*

Chinatown’s Quik-Wok Restaurant, 4858 W. Overland Road, Boise

22*

Del Taco, 8687 W. Overland Road, Boise

8*, 10*

Hacienda Tenampa, 7802 Spectrum St., Boise

10*, 15*, 22*, 23*

Rudy’s Pub and Grill, 3035 W. McMillian Road, Suite 101, Meridian

16*

Shari’s Restaurant, 8521 W. Franklin Road, Boise

22*

Tap and Cask, 1555 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

10*, 22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

Beans and Brews, 6490 S. Eisenman Road, Boise

Big Bun Inc., 5816 W. Overland Road, Boise

Blimpie at Century Link Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite B, Boise

Boise Stadium 21, 7701 W. Overland Road, Boise

Coiled Wine, 240 E. 32nd St., Garden City

Costa Vida, 801 W. Main St., Boise

Five Guys, 321 S. 8th St., #831, Boise

Flatbread Community Oven, 3139 S. Bown Way, Boise

Java, 223 N. 6th St., Boise

La Quinta Inn, 2613 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 6500 N. Linder Road, Suite 112, Meridian

Pizzaria Sazio, 1204 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Plantation Golf Course, 6515 W. State St., Garden City

Quiznos, 2250 E. Gowen Road, Boise

Ram Restaurant and Brewery, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise

Residence Inn Boise, 7303 W. Denton St.

Roosters at Parkside Cafe, 720 Park Blvd., Ste. 101, Boise

Shopko, 2655 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Subway, 2404 S. Orchard St., Suite 200, Boise

Taco Time, 6940 W. Overland Road, Boise

Telaya, 240 E. 32nd St., Garden City

U-Swirl Frozen Yogurt (#2), 8184 W. Overland Road, Boise

Wildflour Bakery, 304 E. 42nd St., Garden City

