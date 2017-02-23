Ada County food service inspections Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Asiago’s Downtown, 1002 W. Main St., Boise
6*, 16*, 20*, 21*
Boise Fry Company, 6944 W. State St., Boise
22*
Chinatown’s Quik-Wok Restaurant, 4858 W. Overland Road, Boise
22*
Del Taco, 8687 W. Overland Road, Boise
8*, 10*
Hacienda Tenampa, 7802 Spectrum St., Boise
10*, 15*, 22*, 23*
Rudy’s Pub and Grill, 3035 W. McMillian Road, Suite 101, Meridian
16*
Shari’s Restaurant, 8521 W. Franklin Road, Boise
22*
Tap and Cask, 1555 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
10*, 22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
Beans and Brews, 6490 S. Eisenman Road, Boise
Big Bun Inc., 5816 W. Overland Road, Boise
Blimpie at Century Link Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite B, Boise
Boise Stadium 21, 7701 W. Overland Road, Boise
Coiled Wine, 240 E. 32nd St., Garden City
Costa Vida, 801 W. Main St., Boise
Five Guys, 321 S. 8th St., #831, Boise
Flatbread Community Oven, 3139 S. Bown Way, Boise
Java, 223 N. 6th St., Boise
La Quinta Inn, 2613 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 6500 N. Linder Road, Suite 112, Meridian
Pizzaria Sazio, 1204 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Plantation Golf Course, 6515 W. State St., Garden City
Quiznos, 2250 E. Gowen Road, Boise
Ram Restaurant and Brewery, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise
Residence Inn Boise, 7303 W. Denton St.
Roosters at Parkside Cafe, 720 Park Blvd., Ste. 101, Boise
Shopko, 2655 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Subway, 2404 S. Orchard St., Suite 200, Boise
Taco Time, 6940 W. Overland Road, Boise
Telaya, 240 E. 32nd St., Garden City
U-Swirl Frozen Yogurt (#2), 8184 W. Overland Road, Boise
Wildflour Bakery, 304 E. 42nd St., Garden City
