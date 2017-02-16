Ada County food service inspections Jan. 24-30, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Bad Boy Burgers, 815 S. Vista Ave., Boise
8*, 22*
Bar G Basque Pub and Eatery, 202 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
23*
Blimpie on Ice Inc., 7072 S. Eisenman Road, Boise
19*
Crane Creek Country Club, 500 W. Curling Drive, Boise
16*
DK Donuts, 520 S. Meridian Road, Ste. 20, Meridian
3*
Great Harvest Bread Company, 5608 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
8*
Idaho Power — Coffee Room, 1221 W. Idaho St., Boise
23*
Maui Wowi Hawiian, 520 E. Franklin Road, #105, Meridian
10*
Panera Bread, 8401 W. Franklin Road, Boise
8*, 16*
Smashburger, 8247 W. Franklin Road, Boise
22*
Tango’s Subs & Empanadas, 701 N. Orchard St., Boise
15*
Tree City Juice & Smoothie, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
10*, 22*
Velata Independent Consultants, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
22*
Village Coffee and Bistro, 7709 W. Overland Road, Ste. 160, Boise
28*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
Bacon on a Stick, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Ben and Jerry’s Mobile 1, 103 N. 10th St., Boise
Bodacious Pig Barbecue, 34 E. State St., Eagle
Boise Fry Company, 204 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Bronco Fuel, 1400 Bronco Lane, Boise
Cafe Mule, 111 W. 33rd St., Garden City
Domino’s, 2273 S. Vista Ave., Ste. 100, Boise
Eagle Senior and Community Center, 312 E. State St., Eagle
El Korah Shriners, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise
Fairfield Inn, 3300 S. Shoshone St., Boise
Fort Boise Canteen, 320 Collins Road, Boise
Full Circle Farm Inc., 495 S. 15th St., Boise
Great Harvest Bread Company, 12570 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
It’s All About You Catering, 700 W. Jefferson St., Suite WW14, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 9545 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Jacksons Food Stores, 2728 S. Orchard St., Boise
K-9 Bar, 2506 W. Main St., Boise
Kids Are Special People, 717 N. 11th St., Boise
Kono, 1550 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise
Mustards, 1798 E. Kamay Drive, Meridian
New York Richie’s Pizza and Sandwiches, 5865 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Pamela’s Catering, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle
Pizza Hut, 10659 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Rusty Cup, 9846 W. State St., Star
Solid, 405 S. 8th St., Ste. 100, Boise
Taco Bell, 7070 W. Overland Road, Boise
The Espresso Bar, 439 W. Main St., Kuna
Uncle Giuseppe’s, 6826 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Walgreens, 4924 W. Overland Road, Boise
