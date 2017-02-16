Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Jan. 24-30, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Bad Boy Burgers, 815 S. Vista Ave., Boise

8*, 22*

Bar G Basque Pub and Eatery, 202 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

23*

Blimpie on Ice Inc., 7072 S. Eisenman Road, Boise

19*

Crane Creek Country Club, 500 W. Curling Drive, Boise

16*

DK Donuts, 520 S. Meridian Road, Ste. 20, Meridian

3*

Great Harvest Bread Company, 5608 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

8*

Idaho Power — Coffee Room, 1221 W. Idaho St., Boise

23*

Maui Wowi Hawiian, 520 E. Franklin Road, #105, Meridian

10*

Panera Bread, 8401 W. Franklin Road, Boise

8*, 16*

Smashburger, 8247 W. Franklin Road, Boise

22*

Tango’s Subs & Empanadas, 701 N. Orchard St., Boise

15*

Tree City Juice & Smoothie, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

10*, 22*

Velata Independent Consultants, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

22*

Village Coffee and Bistro, 7709 W. Overland Road, Ste. 160, Boise

28*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

Bacon on a Stick, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Ben and Jerry’s Mobile 1, 103 N. 10th St., Boise

Bodacious Pig Barbecue, 34 E. State St., Eagle

Boise Fry Company, 204 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Bronco Fuel, 1400 Bronco Lane, Boise

Cafe Mule, 111 W. 33rd St., Garden City

Domino’s, 2273 S. Vista Ave., Ste. 100, Boise

Eagle Senior and Community Center, 312 E. State St., Eagle

El Korah Shriners, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise

Fairfield Inn, 3300 S. Shoshone St., Boise

Fort Boise Canteen, 320 Collins Road, Boise

Full Circle Farm Inc., 495 S. 15th St., Boise

Great Harvest Bread Company, 12570 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

It’s All About You Catering, 700 W. Jefferson St., Suite WW14, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 9545 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Jacksons Food Stores, 2728 S. Orchard St., Boise

K-9 Bar, 2506 W. Main St., Boise

Kids Are Special People, 717 N. 11th St., Boise

Kono, 1550 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise

Mustards, 1798 E. Kamay Drive, Meridian

New York Richie’s Pizza and Sandwiches, 5865 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Pamela’s Catering, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle

Pizza Hut, 10659 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Rusty Cup, 9846 W. State St., Star

Solid, 405 S. 8th St., Ste. 100, Boise

Taco Bell, 7070 W. Overland Road, Boise

The Espresso Bar, 439 W. Main St., Kuna

Uncle Giuseppe’s, 6826 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Walgreens, 4924 W. Overland Road, Boise

