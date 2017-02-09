Health inspections at Treasure Valley restaurants

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
29*
Flying Pie Pizzaria, 4320 W. State St., Boise
22*
Goldy’s Corner, 625 Main St., Boise
22*
Joe Momma’s Breakfast Eatery, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, #170, Eagle
8*, 9*, 10*
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 13375 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
22*
Noodles and Company, 2274 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian
16*
Panda Garden, 2801 W. Overland Road, Boise
14*, 15*, 16*, 20*, 22*
Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 4626 N. Eagle Road, Boise
6*
Pizza Hut, 398 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
16*
River City Coffee, 3201 Airport Way, Boise
16*
Sakura Sushi, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., #138, Eagle
23*
Stinker Store, 8155 W. Franklin Road, Boise
16*
Tony’s Texaco, 3205 S. Vista Ave., Boise
21*
Wendy’s, 65 E. Eagle River St., Eagle
22*
Zumberri Frozen Yogurt, 1011 S. Broadway Ave, Boise
10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations (from page 9)
Ben and Jerry’s Mobile 1, 103 N. 10th St., Boise
Bodies in Motion LLC, 729 W. Diamond St., Boise
Chick-fil-A, 300 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
CNBC Smartshop Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Spc AS C ALT, Boise
Dairy Queen, 550 E. Boise Ave., Boise
Dijana’s Kitchen LLC, 11295 Ustick Road, Boise
Dollar Tree, 316 W. State St., Eagle
Domino’s Pizza, 10396 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Eagle Community Food Bank, 149 W. State St., Eagle
Eagle Dickey’s, 12 N. Fisher Park Way
Espresso 101, 3101 W. State St., Eagle
Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 2830 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Gas for Less, 201 W. Boise Ave., Ste. 103, Boise
Guido’s Original New York Style Pizza, 235 N. 5th St., Boise
Hampton Inn Boise Airport, 3270 S. Shoshone St.
Jacksons Food Store, 8000 W. Overland Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 30 W. State St., Eagle
LDS Bishops Storehouse, 10740 W. Fairview Ave., Ste. 300, Boise
Little Caesars Pizza, 1471 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Maverik Cinnabon, 3080 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
Murray’s Chevron, 5804 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Oma and Popies Wing Dressin and More, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Rib Shack, 395 W. State St., Eagle
Riceworks — Pav A, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian
Shady Acres Cafe, 4150 W. State St., Eagle
Sizzler, 459 N. Cole Road, Boise
Stonehenge Produce, 12624 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Subway, 1120 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Taco Bell Arena — Aramark M2, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Tree City Church of The Nazarene, 3852 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Tukis Gourmet Market and Tea, 5214 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Walgreens, 10555 W. Overland Road, Boise
Zimm’s Burger Stache, 10889 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Comments