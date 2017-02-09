Food & Drink

Health inspections at Treasure Valley restaurants

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise

29*

Flying Pie Pizzaria, 4320 W. State St., Boise

22*

Goldy’s Corner, 625 Main St., Boise

22*

Joe Momma’s Breakfast Eatery, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, #170, Eagle

8*, 9*, 10*

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 13375 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

22*

Noodles and Company, 2274 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian

16*

Panda Garden, 2801 W. Overland Road, Boise

14*, 15*, 16*, 20*, 22*

Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 4626 N. Eagle Road, Boise

6*

Pizza Hut, 398 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

16*

River City Coffee, 3201 Airport Way, Boise

16*

Sakura Sushi, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., #138, Eagle

23*

Stinker Store, 8155 W. Franklin Road, Boise

16*

Tony’s Texaco, 3205 S. Vista Ave., Boise

21*

Wendy’s, 65 E. Eagle River St., Eagle

22*

Zumberri Frozen Yogurt, 1011 S. Broadway Ave, Boise

10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations (from page 9)

Ben and Jerry’s Mobile 1, 103 N. 10th St., Boise

Bodies in Motion LLC, 729 W. Diamond St., Boise

Chick-fil-A, 300 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

CNBC Smartshop Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Spc AS C ALT, Boise

Dairy Queen, 550 E. Boise Ave., Boise

Dijana’s Kitchen LLC, 11295 Ustick Road, Boise

Dollar Tree, 316 W. State St., Eagle

Domino’s Pizza, 10396 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Eagle Community Food Bank, 149 W. State St., Eagle

Eagle Dickey’s, 12 N. Fisher Park Way

Espresso 101, 3101 W. State St., Eagle

Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 2830 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Gas for Less, 201 W. Boise Ave., Ste. 103, Boise

Guido’s Original New York Style Pizza, 235 N. 5th St., Boise

Hampton Inn Boise Airport, 3270 S. Shoshone St.

Jacksons Food Store, 8000 W. Overland Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 30 W. State St., Eagle

LDS Bishops Storehouse, 10740 W. Fairview Ave., Ste. 300, Boise

Little Caesars Pizza, 1471 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Maverik Cinnabon, 3080 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

Murray’s Chevron, 5804 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Oma and Popies Wing Dressin and More, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Rib Shack, 395 W. State St., Eagle

Riceworks — Pav A, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian

Shady Acres Cafe, 4150 W. State St., Eagle

Sizzler, 459 N. Cole Road, Boise

Stonehenge Produce, 12624 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Subway, 1120 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Taco Bell Arena — Aramark M2, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Tree City Church of The Nazarene, 3852 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Tukis Gourmet Market and Tea, 5214 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Walgreens, 10555 W. Overland Road, Boise

Zimm’s Burger Stache, 10889 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

