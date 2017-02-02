Ada County food service inspections Jan. 10-16, 2017

Food & Drink

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Calle 75 Street Tacos (Pav. A), 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian

16*

Groove Coffee, 1800 N. Locust Grove Road, Ste. E, Meridian

16*, 22*

Target — Grocery, 633 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

23*

The Anniversary Inn, 1575 S. Lusk Ave., Boise

16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

Boise School District — Warehouse, 6625 S. Elite Drive, Boise

Caffe Capri, 2242 E. Gowen Road, Boise

Fred Meyer — Coffee Shop, 1850 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Hyatt Place Boise Towne Square, 925 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Jacksons Food Store, 3100 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores, 791 N. Garden St., Boise

Le Peep Restaurant, 3036 N. Eagle Road, Suite 130, Meridian

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, 1195 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Orchard Express Chevron, 123 N. Orchard St., Boise

Pizza Hut, 10706 W. State St., Ste. A, Star

RC Willey Home Furnishings, 3301 E. Lanark St., Meridian

Sacred Heart School, 3901 W. Cassia St., Boise

Starbucks Coffee, 3120 Florence St., Meridian

Sweet Aroma Cafe, 456 N. Kimball Place, Boise

Togo’s, 2970 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

