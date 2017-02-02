Ada County food service inspections Jan. 10-16, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Calle 75 Street Tacos (Pav. A), 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian
16*
Groove Coffee, 1800 N. Locust Grove Road, Ste. E, Meridian
16*, 22*
Target — Grocery, 633 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
23*
The Anniversary Inn, 1575 S. Lusk Ave., Boise
16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
Boise School District — Warehouse, 6625 S. Elite Drive, Boise
Caffe Capri, 2242 E. Gowen Road, Boise
Fred Meyer — Coffee Shop, 1850 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Hyatt Place Boise Towne Square, 925 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Jacksons Food Store, 3100 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 791 N. Garden St., Boise
Le Peep Restaurant, 3036 N. Eagle Road, Suite 130, Meridian
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, 1195 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Orchard Express Chevron, 123 N. Orchard St., Boise
Pizza Hut, 10706 W. State St., Ste. A, Star
RC Willey Home Furnishings, 3301 E. Lanark St., Meridian
Sacred Heart School, 3901 W. Cassia St., Boise
Starbucks Coffee, 3120 Florence St., Meridian
Sweet Aroma Cafe, 456 N. Kimball Place, Boise
Togo’s, 2970 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Comments