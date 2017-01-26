Ada County food service inspections Jan. 3-9, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Jacksons Food Stores, 1575 E. Boise Ave., Boise
15*
Subway, 1055 N. Curtis Road, Boise
16*
Subway, 5001 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
23*
Zacoalco Super Market, 7166 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
15*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
A Big Sky Events and Catering LLC, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Ben and Jerry’s Mobile 2, 103 N. 10th St., Boise
Boba Cabana, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Chick-fil-A Broadway and Front, 2017 Special Events, Boise
DK Donuts, 391 W. State St., Suite A, Eagle
Edible Arrangements, 9140 W. Emerald St., Ste. 700, Boise
Famous Dave’s BBQ, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Fiesta Guadalajara, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., Eagle
Franz Bakery Outlet, 455 N. Benjamin Lane, Boise
Garbonzo’s Pizza, 710 W. Ustick Road, Ste. 130, Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 1107 N. Curtis Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 8990 W. Overland Road, Boise
Jimmy John’s, 8151 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Lilly Jane’s Cupcakes, 664 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 164, Eagle
Lucky Perk Coffee, 3327 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Moxie Java, 1560 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
Panera Bread, 3421 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Rite Aid, 660 E. Boise Ave., Boise
Starbucks, 1870 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
Stinker Store, 300 N. Orchard St., Boise
Taco Bell Arena — Aramark M3, M4, P1, P2, P3, La Tapatia, Spuds BBQ P4, 2017 Special Events, Boise
The Galley, 5050 Junker Way, Suite 712, Boise
Walgreens, 3150 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Walgreens, 3212 E. Chinden Blvd., Eagle
