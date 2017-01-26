Food & Drink

January 26, 2017 5:54 PM

Ada County food service inspections Jan. 3-9, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Jacksons Food Stores, 1575 E. Boise Ave., Boise

15*

Subway, 1055 N. Curtis Road, Boise

16*

Subway, 5001 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian

23*

Zacoalco Super Market, 7166 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

15*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

A Big Sky Events and Catering LLC, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Ben and Jerry’s Mobile 2, 103 N. 10th St., Boise

Boba Cabana, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Chick-fil-A Broadway and Front, 2017 Special Events, Boise

DK Donuts, 391 W. State St., Suite A, Eagle

Edible Arrangements, 9140 W. Emerald St., Ste. 700, Boise

Famous Dave’s BBQ, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Fiesta Guadalajara, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., Eagle

Franz Bakery Outlet, 455 N. Benjamin Lane, Boise

Garbonzo’s Pizza, 710 W. Ustick Road, Ste. 130, Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores, 1107 N. Curtis Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 8990 W. Overland Road, Boise

Jimmy John’s, 8151 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Lilly Jane’s Cupcakes, 664 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 164, Eagle

Lucky Perk Coffee, 3327 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Moxie Java, 1560 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian

Panera Bread, 3421 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Rite Aid, 660 E. Boise Ave., Boise

Starbucks, 1870 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

Stinker Store, 300 N. Orchard St., Boise

Taco Bell Arena — Aramark M3, M4, P1, P2, P3, La Tapatia, Spuds BBQ P4, 2017 Special Events, Boise

The Galley, 5050 Junker Way, Suite 712, Boise

Walgreens, 3150 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Walgreens, 3212 E. Chinden Blvd., Eagle

Related content

Food & Drink

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Red Pavilion Mandarin Cuisine a good choice for Chinese in Meridian

View more video

Entertainment Videos