Ada County food service inspections Dec. 27, 2016-Jan. 2, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise
8*, 16*, 23*
Andrade’s, 4903 W. Overland Road, Boise
16*, 23*
Maverik, 12095 W. Ustick Road, Boise
22*
The Espresso Bar, 439 W. Main St., Kuna
10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise
AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Backstage Bistro and Village Cinema, 3711 Longwing Lane, Meridian
Fred Meyer — Bakery, Grocery, Meat, Produce, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Jake’s Gluten Free Market, 12570 W. Fairview Ave., Suite 102, Boise
Pesto’s Pizza Shop, 7802 W. Goddard Road, Boise
Simple Snow, 206 E. 37th St., Unit 4, Garden City
