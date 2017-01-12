Ada County food service inspections Dec. 20-26, 2016

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
daVinci’s, 190 E. State St., Eagle
14*, 19*
Fred Meyer — Deli, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise
23*
Fred Meyer — Fish, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise
16*
Kona Grill, 3573 E. Longwing Way, Ste, 140, Meridian
16*
Sakana Sushi Restaurant, 1718 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
15*, 16*, 20*
Shige Japanese Cuisine, 150 N. 8th St., Boise
16*
Star Cafe, 10883 W. State St., Star
6*, 16*, 22*
Walmart — Bakery, Deli, 7319 W. State St., Garden City
16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise
Country Time Concessions, 100 E. 43rd St., Garden City
Denny’s, 3155 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Eagle Hills Golf Course Restaurant, 605 N. Edgewood Lane, Eagle
Ed’s 50s Cafe, 979 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
Enrique’s Mexican Restaurant, 482 W. Main St., Kuna
JB’s Restaurant, 1565 S’ Meridian Road, Meridian
Le Coq d’Or, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle
Louie’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 2500 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Pizza Hut, 4506 W. Overland Road, Boise
Sockeye Brewing, 12542 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Sully’s Pub and Grill, 11123 W. State St., Star
The Coffee Studio, 6360 Saguaro Hills Ave., Suite 100, Meridian
The Sturiale Place, 1501 W. Jefferson St., Boise
Treasure Valley Coffee-Roastere, 11875 W. President Drive, Boise
Uncle Grumpy’s BBQ, 5005 W. Catalpa Drive, Boise
Walmart — Fish, Grocery, Meat, Produce, 7319 W. State St., Garden City
