January 5, 2017 3:21 PM

Ada County food service inspections Dec. 13-19, 2016

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

A Tavola, 1515 W. Grove St., Boise

23*

Addies, 501 W. Main St., Boise

20*, 21*

Baguette Deli, 5204 W. Franklin Road, Boise

9*, 20*, 22*

Bella Aquila, 775 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 100, Eagle

9*, 23*

Calle Verde — Beside Bardenay, 612 W. Grove St., Boise

25*

Casa Mexico, 393 W. State St., Eagle

15*, 16*, 19*, 24*, 28*

China Palace Restaurant, 625 E. State St., Eagle

20*

Dry Creek Mercantile Inc., 5892 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Hidden Springs

16*

El Tenampa Fresh Mexican Food, 906 N. Main St., Meridian

10*, 15*

JR’s, 1099 Front St., Boise

16*

JUMP, 1000 Myrtle St., Boise

16*, 28*, 29*

Rockie’s Famous Burgers, 3900 W. Overland Road, Boise

22*

Sa Wad dee Thai Restaurant, 1890 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

10*, 15*

Taqueria El Torito, 4628 W. State St., Boise

15*, 23*

Tepanyaki Japanese Steak House, 2197 N. Garden St., Boise

15*, 16*

Wasabi, 2325 S. Apple St., Boise

6*, 9*, 15*, 16*

Wyndham Garden Hotel, 3300 Vista Ave., Boise

8*, 10*, 13*, 15*, 23*

Yogurtz, 1560 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian

10*, 15*, 16*

Yoi Tomo Sushi, 405 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

15*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature, time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

Ahi Sushi Bar, 1193 W. Winding Creek Drive, #101, Eagle

Arby’s, 1270 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Arctic Circle, 710 E. Avalon Street, Kuna

Blimpie, 233 S. Capitol, Suite A, Boise

Boise Downtown Stadium 9, 760 Broad St.

Boise Gun Club, 2350 E. Kuna Mora Road, Kuna

Brookdale Villas At River Place, 767 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise

Capital City Event Center, 622 W. Idaho St., Boise

Dairy Queen, 5711 W. Franklin, Boise

Epis Basque Restaurant, 1115 N. Main St., Meridian

Final Kick, 2016 Special Events, Boise

Honey Sweet Treats, 220 S. Broadway St., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 6010 W. State St., Boise

Kahootz Pub & Eatery, 1603 N. Main St., Meridian

Last Minute Catering, 8695 W. Marigold St., Garden City

Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar Processor, 750 W. Idaho St., Boise

Mr. Sandman Inn & Suites, 1575 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

Pilot Travel Center, 3353 S. Federal Way, Boise

Pizza Hut, 3325 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 150, Meridian

Rocky Mountain High School concession 01, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Shanaz Home Kitchen Cuisine, 520 S. Main St., Ste. 96, Meridian

State and Lemp, 2870 W. State, Boise

Stubs Sports Pub, 3662 S. Findley Ave., Boise

The Griddle, 2310 E. Overland Road, Ste. 130, Meridian

The Melting Pot, 200 N. 6th St., Boise

Twisted Sister Coffee and Smoothies, 4117 W. Garnet St., Boise

