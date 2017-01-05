Ada County food service inspections Dec. 13-19, 2016

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
A Tavola, 1515 W. Grove St., Boise
23*
Addies, 501 W. Main St., Boise
20*, 21*
Baguette Deli, 5204 W. Franklin Road, Boise
9*, 20*, 22*
Bella Aquila, 775 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 100, Eagle
9*, 23*
Calle Verde — Beside Bardenay, 612 W. Grove St., Boise
25*
Casa Mexico, 393 W. State St., Eagle
15*, 16*, 19*, 24*, 28*
China Palace Restaurant, 625 E. State St., Eagle
20*
Dry Creek Mercantile Inc., 5892 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Hidden Springs
16*
El Tenampa Fresh Mexican Food, 906 N. Main St., Meridian
10*, 15*
JR’s, 1099 Front St., Boise
16*
JUMP, 1000 Myrtle St., Boise
16*, 28*, 29*
Rockie’s Famous Burgers, 3900 W. Overland Road, Boise
22*
Sa Wad dee Thai Restaurant, 1890 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
10*, 15*
Taqueria El Torito, 4628 W. State St., Boise
15*, 23*
Tepanyaki Japanese Steak House, 2197 N. Garden St., Boise
15*, 16*
Wasabi, 2325 S. Apple St., Boise
6*, 9*, 15*, 16*
Wyndham Garden Hotel, 3300 Vista Ave., Boise
8*, 10*, 13*, 15*, 23*
Yogurtz, 1560 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
10*, 15*, 16*
Yoi Tomo Sushi, 405 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
15*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature, time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
Ahi Sushi Bar, 1193 W. Winding Creek Drive, #101, Eagle
Arby’s, 1270 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Arctic Circle, 710 E. Avalon Street, Kuna
Blimpie, 233 S. Capitol, Suite A, Boise
Boise Downtown Stadium 9, 760 Broad St.
Boise Gun Club, 2350 E. Kuna Mora Road, Kuna
Brookdale Villas At River Place, 767 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise
Capital City Event Center, 622 W. Idaho St., Boise
Dairy Queen, 5711 W. Franklin, Boise
Epis Basque Restaurant, 1115 N. Main St., Meridian
Final Kick, 2016 Special Events, Boise
Honey Sweet Treats, 220 S. Broadway St., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 6010 W. State St., Boise
Kahootz Pub & Eatery, 1603 N. Main St., Meridian
Last Minute Catering, 8695 W. Marigold St., Garden City
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar Processor, 750 W. Idaho St., Boise
Mr. Sandman Inn & Suites, 1575 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
Pilot Travel Center, 3353 S. Federal Way, Boise
Pizza Hut, 3325 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 150, Meridian
Rocky Mountain High School concession 01, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Shanaz Home Kitchen Cuisine, 520 S. Main St., Ste. 96, Meridian
State and Lemp, 2870 W. State, Boise
Stubs Sports Pub, 3662 S. Findley Ave., Boise
The Griddle, 2310 E. Overland Road, Ste. 130, Meridian
The Melting Pot, 200 N. 6th St., Boise
Twisted Sister Coffee and Smoothies, 4117 W. Garnet St., Boise
