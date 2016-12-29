Food & Drink

December 29, 2016 3:42 PM

Ada County food service inspections Dec. 6-12, 2016

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Babylon Market, 1534 S. Vista Ave., Boise

10*, 15*, 20*

Barbacoa Restaurant, 276 Bobwhite Court, Boise

16*, 20*

Caffe Capri, 2596 Bogus Basin Road, Boise

16*

Campo’s Market, 413 N. Orchard St. Boise

15*, 21*, 22*, 23*

Carl’s Jr., 4999 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

10*

Casa Mexico, 1605 B N. 13th St., Boise

6*, 8*

Chinatowns Quik-Wok, 361 W. Main St., Kuna

10*, 21*, 22*, 24*

El Chavo, 9275 Chinden Blvd., Garden City

10*

Hawaiian BBQ, 7709 W. Overland Road, Suite 110, Boise

10*, 15*

Hyde Perk Coffee House, 1507 N. 13th St., Boise

19*

Kopper Kitchen, 2661 W. Airport Way, Boise

15*

Los Beto’s Mexican Food, 6906 W. State St., Garden City

21*

On The Fly, 4780 W. State St., Boise

21*

Outback Steakhouse, 7189 W. Overland Road, Boise

16*

Papa Joe’s Pizza, 1301 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

8*, 15*

Quinn’s, 1005 Vista Ave., Boise

22, 23*

Ranch Market, 4991 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

21*

Smoky Mountain Pizza & Pasta, 1809 W. State St., Boise

16*, 22*

Tavern At Bown Crossing, 3111 S. Bown Way, Boise

15*, 27*

The Galley, 5050 S. Junker St., Bldg. 810, Boise

10*, 22*

The Griddle, 177 E. Eagle River St., Ste. 100, Eagle

1*, 6*, 8*, 10*, 22*

The Lift, 4091 W. State St., Boise

21*, 23*

Wok Inn Noodle, 4912 W. Emerald St., Boise

15*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

Ada County Juvenile Detention Center, 6300 W. Denton St., Boise

Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise

Alano Club of Boise Inc., 3820 W. Cassia St.

Bardenay, 155 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle

Baskin Robbins, 4740 W. State St., Boise

Boise Centre East, 199 S. Capitol Blvd.

BSD Food Service Warehouse, 400 W. Fort St., Boise

Burger King, 6350 N. Discovery Way, Boise

Buster’s Eagle Grill, 1396 E. State St., Eagle

Direct TV, 5800 N. Meeker Ave., Boise

Dollar Tree Store, 4614 W. State St., Boise

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 2864 E. State St., Eagle

Fuel For The Soul, LLC, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle

Gramercy Park Pizza and Grill, 1626 Wells Ave., Suite 115, Meridian

Harry’s Hideaway Bar and Grill, 2032 E. Overland Road, #130, Meridian

Idaho Pizza Company, 405 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Jack In The Box, 1302 S. Orchard St., Boise

Jacksons Food Store, 741 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 598 Main St., Boise

Kono, 1550 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise

McDonald’s, 2510 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Missing Link Foods, 550 Broadway Ave., Suite 120 B, Boise

Moxie Java and Blimpie, 1122 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Nazareth Retreat Center, 4450 N. Five Mile Road, Boise

Open Table Boise, 309 E. 37th St., Garden City

Ram Restaurant, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise

Simplot Food Group Cafeteria, 6360 S. Federal Way, Boise

Sonic Drive-In, 1535 Celebration Ave., Meridian

St. Luke’s Rehab, 600 N. Robbins Road, Boise

Wendy’s, 1450 S. Orchard St., Boise

Willowcreek Grill and Java, 2273 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Wise Guy Pizza Pie, 106 N. 6th St., Suite B, Boise

