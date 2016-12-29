Ada County food service inspections Dec. 6-12, 2016

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Babylon Market, 1534 S. Vista Ave., Boise
10*, 15*, 20*
Barbacoa Restaurant, 276 Bobwhite Court, Boise
16*, 20*
Caffe Capri, 2596 Bogus Basin Road, Boise
16*
Campo’s Market, 413 N. Orchard St. Boise
15*, 21*, 22*, 23*
Carl’s Jr., 4999 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
10*
Casa Mexico, 1605 B N. 13th St., Boise
6*, 8*
Chinatowns Quik-Wok, 361 W. Main St., Kuna
10*, 21*, 22*, 24*
El Chavo, 9275 Chinden Blvd., Garden City
10*
Hawaiian BBQ, 7709 W. Overland Road, Suite 110, Boise
10*, 15*
Hyde Perk Coffee House, 1507 N. 13th St., Boise
19*
Kopper Kitchen, 2661 W. Airport Way, Boise
15*
Los Beto’s Mexican Food, 6906 W. State St., Garden City
21*
On The Fly, 4780 W. State St., Boise
21*
Outback Steakhouse, 7189 W. Overland Road, Boise
16*
Papa Joe’s Pizza, 1301 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
8*, 15*
Quinn’s, 1005 Vista Ave., Boise
22, 23*
Ranch Market, 4991 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
21*
Smoky Mountain Pizza & Pasta, 1809 W. State St., Boise
16*, 22*
Tavern At Bown Crossing, 3111 S. Bown Way, Boise
15*, 27*
The Galley, 5050 S. Junker St., Bldg. 810, Boise
10*, 22*
The Griddle, 177 E. Eagle River St., Ste. 100, Eagle
1*, 6*, 8*, 10*, 22*
The Lift, 4091 W. State St., Boise
21*, 23*
Wok Inn Noodle, 4912 W. Emerald St., Boise
15*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
Ada County Juvenile Detention Center, 6300 W. Denton St., Boise
Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise
Alano Club of Boise Inc., 3820 W. Cassia St.
Bardenay, 155 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle
Baskin Robbins, 4740 W. State St., Boise
Boise Centre East, 199 S. Capitol Blvd.
BSD Food Service Warehouse, 400 W. Fort St., Boise
Burger King, 6350 N. Discovery Way, Boise
Buster’s Eagle Grill, 1396 E. State St., Eagle
Direct TV, 5800 N. Meeker Ave., Boise
Dollar Tree Store, 4614 W. State St., Boise
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 2864 E. State St., Eagle
Fuel For The Soul, LLC, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle
Gramercy Park Pizza and Grill, 1626 Wells Ave., Suite 115, Meridian
Harry’s Hideaway Bar and Grill, 2032 E. Overland Road, #130, Meridian
Idaho Pizza Company, 405 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Jack In The Box, 1302 S. Orchard St., Boise
Jacksons Food Store, 741 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 598 Main St., Boise
Kono, 1550 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise
McDonald’s, 2510 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Missing Link Foods, 550 Broadway Ave., Suite 120 B, Boise
Moxie Java and Blimpie, 1122 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Nazareth Retreat Center, 4450 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
Open Table Boise, 309 E. 37th St., Garden City
Ram Restaurant, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise
Simplot Food Group Cafeteria, 6360 S. Federal Way, Boise
Sonic Drive-In, 1535 Celebration Ave., Meridian
St. Luke’s Rehab, 600 N. Robbins Road, Boise
Wendy’s, 1450 S. Orchard St., Boise
Willowcreek Grill and Java, 2273 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Wise Guy Pizza Pie, 106 N. 6th St., Suite B, Boise
