Ada County food service inspections Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2016

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
20th Century Bowling Lanes, 4712 W. State St., Boise
21*
Alia’s Coffee House, 908 W. Main St., Boise
22*
Arctic Circle, 1625 W. Franklin Road, Meridian
15*, 16*, 22*
Blackrock Coffee Shop, 1604 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
22*
Boise Fry Company, 3083 S. Bown Way, Boise
16*
Country Inn and Suites, 3355 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
10*
El Mariachi Loco, 9966 W. State St., Star
6*, 8*, 9*, 10*, 15*, 16, 21*, 23*
Great Wall, 2590 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
10*, 16*
Idaho Pizza Company, 1677 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
16*
Jacksons Food Stores, 1203 S. Orchard St., Boise
23*
Les Bois Cafe at HP Inc., 11311 Chinden Blvd., Boise
22*
Life’s Kitchen, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
15*
Life’s Kitchen — Processor, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
10*, 16*
Luciano’s, 11 N. Orchard St., Boise
6*, 8*
Maverik, 4680 S. Federal Way, Boise
22*
Mongolian BBQ, 1808 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
15*, 22*
Mongolian Grill & Bar, 801 W. Bannock St., Boise
8*, 10*
North End Chinese, 1806 W. State St., Boise
15*, 16*, 22*, 23*
Pho Bac and Catering, 7700 W. Goddard Road, Boise
8*, 10*, 23*
Rembrandts Coffee House, 93 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
14*, 16*, 23*
Ridley’s Family Market — Produce, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
10*
Sugar Rush Cupcakery, 10804 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
23*
Twig’s Bistro — Martini Bar, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane #100, Meridian
23*
Waters Edge Event Center, 287 E. Shore Drive, Eagle
16*
Wendy’s, 1180 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
Aroma’s Coffee and Juice Bar at HP, 11311 Chinden Blvd., Boise
Blimpie’s, 5120 W. Overland Road, Ste. A, Boise
BoEx, 4846 W. Emerald St., Boise
Cafe Zupas, 133 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Candlewood Suites, 1855 S. Silverstone Way, Meridian
Carl’s Jr., 226 N. Broadway Ave., Boise
Christian Children’s Ranch — Food Pantry, 2421 W. Duck Alley Road, Eagle
Christian Retirement Village, 3223 N. 36th St., Boise
Courtyard By Marriott, 222 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Culligan Water, 110 W. 31st St., Garden City
Dinner Thyme Solution, Inc., 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Ste. E, Boise
Divine Wine, 1031 N. Main St., Meridian
Domino’s Pizza, 1027 E. Kuna Road, Kuna
Eagle Academy, 100 S. Academy Ave., Eagle
Eagle Adventist Christian School, 538 W. State St., Eagle
Fujisan Sushi Bar, 3032 E. State St., Eagle
Galileo Math & Science, 4735 N. Saguaro Road, Eagle
Gem Stop, 4168 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Greenbelt Marketplace — Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Space 2J, Boise
Hampton Inn and Suites, 875 S. Allen St., Meridian
Hawthorne Elementary School, 2401 W. Targee St., Boise
Hilton Garden Inn, 145 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle
Indie Goat Chevre, 2016 Special Events — BFM, Boise
Jacksons, 4133 W. Rose Hill St., Boise
J-Square Cafe, 1111 W. Jefferson St., Boise
Jumpin’ Juice & Java, 574 N. Park Lane, Eagle
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 677 S. Main St., Meridian
Lucky Perk Coffee, 1551 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Maverik, 2650 S. Orchard St., Boise
Morning Star Acre, 2016 Special Events, Boise
Mythic Mead, 5111 Alworth St., Suite A, Garden City
One Stone Inc., 1151 Miller St., Boise
Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza, 6887 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Pizza Hut, 271 N. Avenue D, Kuna
Pizza Hut, 3367 S. Federal Way, Boise
Poppy Seed Bakery and Cafe, 3910 Hill Road, Suite 102, Boise
Ridley’s Family Market — Grocery, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
Rite Aid, 5005 W. Overland Road, Boise
Sam’s Saloon, 10937 W. State St., Star
Schnitzel Garten, 1225 Winding Creek Drive, Eagle
Seven Oaks Elementary School, 1441 Seven Oaks Way, Eagle
Smokin’ Hot Deals, 620 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Sonic Drive-In, 2145 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Soulcraft Barbeque, 3578 S. Riva Ridge Way, Boise
St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center — Cafe Espresso, Retail Food Bar, 520 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
Starbucks, 1598 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle
Starbucks, 536 Meridian Road, Meridian
Stinker Store, 1525 S. Orchard St., Boise
Subway, 663 S. Main St., Meridian
Syringa Winery, 4338 Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Taco Bell, 645 S. Main St., Meridian
Taco Del Mar, 2258 E. Gowen Road, Boise
Taco Green, 1816 Regal Drive, Boise
Thana’s Little World Market, 4109 W. Overland Road, Boise
The Buffalo Club, 10206 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
The Busted Shovel, 704 Main St., Meridian
Whitney Elementary, 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise
Wilkerson POD, 1910 University Drive, Boise
WinCo Foods — Bakery, Deli, Fish, Grocery, Meat, Produce, 3032 E. State St., Eagle
