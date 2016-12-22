Food & Drink

December 22, 2016 6:15 PM

Ada County food service inspections Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2016

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

20th Century Bowling Lanes, 4712 W. State St., Boise

21*

Alia’s Coffee House, 908 W. Main St., Boise

22*

Arctic Circle, 1625 W. Franklin Road, Meridian

15*, 16*, 22*

Blackrock Coffee Shop, 1604 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

22*

Boise Fry Company, 3083 S. Bown Way, Boise

16*

Country Inn and Suites, 3355 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

10*

El Mariachi Loco, 9966 W. State St., Star

6*, 8*, 9*, 10*, 15*, 16, 21*, 23*

Great Wall, 2590 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

10*, 16*

Idaho Pizza Company, 1677 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

16*

Jacksons Food Stores, 1203 S. Orchard St., Boise

23*

Les Bois Cafe at HP Inc., 11311 Chinden Blvd., Boise

22*

Life’s Kitchen, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

15*

Life’s Kitchen — Processor, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

10*, 16*

Luciano’s, 11 N. Orchard St., Boise

6*, 8*

Maverik, 4680 S. Federal Way, Boise

22*

Mongolian BBQ, 1808 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

15*, 22*

Mongolian Grill & Bar, 801 W. Bannock St., Boise

8*, 10*

North End Chinese, 1806 W. State St., Boise

15*, 16*, 22*, 23*

Pho Bac and Catering, 7700 W. Goddard Road, Boise

8*, 10*, 23*

Rembrandts Coffee House, 93 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

14*, 16*, 23*

Ridley’s Family Market — Produce, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

10*

Sugar Rush Cupcakery, 10804 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

23*

Twig’s Bistro — Martini Bar, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane #100, Meridian

23*

Waters Edge Event Center, 287 E. Shore Drive, Eagle

16*

Wendy’s, 1180 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

Aroma’s Coffee and Juice Bar at HP, 11311 Chinden Blvd., Boise

Blimpie’s, 5120 W. Overland Road, Ste. A, Boise

BoEx, 4846 W. Emerald St., Boise

Cafe Zupas, 133 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Candlewood Suites, 1855 S. Silverstone Way, Meridian

Carl’s Jr., 226 N. Broadway Ave., Boise

Christian Children’s Ranch — Food Pantry, 2421 W. Duck Alley Road, Eagle

Christian Retirement Village, 3223 N. 36th St., Boise

Courtyard By Marriott, 222 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Culligan Water, 110 W. 31st St., Garden City

Dinner Thyme Solution, Inc., 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Ste. E, Boise

Divine Wine, 1031 N. Main St., Meridian

Domino’s Pizza, 1027 E. Kuna Road, Kuna

Eagle Academy, 100 S. Academy Ave., Eagle

Eagle Adventist Christian School, 538 W. State St., Eagle

Fujisan Sushi Bar, 3032 E. State St., Eagle

Galileo Math & Science, 4735 N. Saguaro Road, Eagle

Gem Stop, 4168 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Greenbelt Marketplace — Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Space 2J, Boise

Hampton Inn and Suites, 875 S. Allen St., Meridian

Hawthorne Elementary School, 2401 W. Targee St., Boise

Hilton Garden Inn, 145 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle

Indie Goat Chevre, 2016 Special Events — BFM, Boise

Jacksons, 4133 W. Rose Hill St., Boise

J-Square Cafe, 1111 W. Jefferson St., Boise

Jumpin’ Juice & Java, 574 N. Park Lane, Eagle

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 677 S. Main St., Meridian

Lucky Perk Coffee, 1551 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Maverik, 2650 S. Orchard St., Boise

Morning Star Acre, 2016 Special Events, Boise

Mythic Mead, 5111 Alworth St., Suite A, Garden City

One Stone Inc., 1151 Miller St., Boise

Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza, 6887 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Pizza Hut, 271 N. Avenue D, Kuna

Pizza Hut, 3367 S. Federal Way, Boise

Poppy Seed Bakery and Cafe, 3910 Hill Road, Suite 102, Boise

Ridley’s Family Market — Grocery, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

Rite Aid, 5005 W. Overland Road, Boise

Sam’s Saloon, 10937 W. State St., Star

Schnitzel Garten, 1225 Winding Creek Drive, Eagle

Seven Oaks Elementary School, 1441 Seven Oaks Way, Eagle

Smokin’ Hot Deals, 620 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Sonic Drive-In, 2145 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Soulcraft Barbeque, 3578 S. Riva Ridge Way, Boise

St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center — Cafe Espresso, Retail Food Bar, 520 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

Starbucks, 1598 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle

Starbucks, 536 Meridian Road, Meridian

Stinker Store, 1525 S. Orchard St., Boise

Subway, 663 S. Main St., Meridian

Syringa Winery, 4338 Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Taco Bell, 645 S. Main St., Meridian

Taco Del Mar, 2258 E. Gowen Road, Boise

Taco Green, 1816 Regal Drive, Boise

Thana’s Little World Market, 4109 W. Overland Road, Boise

The Buffalo Club, 10206 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

The Busted Shovel, 704 Main St., Meridian

Whitney Elementary, 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise

Wilkerson POD, 1910 University Drive, Boise

WinCo Foods — Bakery, Deli, Fish, Grocery, Meat, Produce, 3032 E. State St., Eagle

