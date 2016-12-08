Food & Drink

December 8, 2016 3:18 PM

Ada County food service inspections Nov. 15-21, 2016

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Big Daddy’s BBQ, 1551 W. Cherry Lane, 102, Meridian

16*, 22*

Boys and Girls Club of Ada County, 610 E. 42nd St., Garden City

16* 20*, 22*

Chiang Mai House, 4898 W. Emerald St., Boise

15*, 24*

Cobby’s II, 4348 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

16*

Red Lion Hotel Boise Downtown, 1800 Fairview Ave.

20*, 21*, 23*

Shogun Sushi, 3640 S. Findley Ave., Boise

22*

Star Mercantile — Deli, 10942 W. State St.

23*

Subway, 3030 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian

3*

Subway, 13601 W. McMillan Road, Suite 108, Boise

21*

Subway, 6456 S. Federal Way, Boise

23*

Wild West Bakery & Espresso, 83 E. State St., Eagle

8*, 10*, 16*, 25*

*Violation corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

AJ’s Sol Crecido Salsa, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Albertsons Outdoor BBQ Trailer 119, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise

Albertsons — Starbucks, 10565 Lake Hazel Road, Boise

Amaru Confections, 160 Ellen St., Garden City

Boise Rescue Mission, 308 W. 24th St.

Café Ole, 3284 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

Chicago Connection, 1545 E. Iron Eagle Drive, Ste. 107, Eagle

Chili’s Grill and Bar, 3078 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Dollar Tree Store, 900 S. Vista Ave., Boise

E and A Meats, 4719 Market St., Boise

Fast Eddy’s, 1745 E. Overland Road, Meridian

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 3180 E. Lanark St., Meridian

Gyro Shack, 777 W. Main St., Suite 115, Boise

Hickory Farms — Cherry Plaza, 62 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Hickory Farms — Five Mile Plaza, 10374 W. Overland Road, Boise

Hickory Farms — Meridian Crossroads, 1220 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Hillcrest Elementary School, 2045 S. Pond St., Boise

Idaho Pizza Company, 5150 W. Overland Road, Boise

International Food Market, 2436 Overland Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 4608 S. Cole Road, Boise

Majestic Cinemas, 2140 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian

Maverik, 1540 E. Overland Road, Meridian

Moxie Java Cafe, 6625 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Papa Murphy’s, 1545 Linder Road, Kuna

Pie Hole, 1016 Broadway Ave., Boise

Ridley’s Family Market — Bakery, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

Rite Aid, 3250 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

Scentsy Cafe, 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

Shady Acres Sinclair, 4150 W. State St., Eagle

Star Mercantile — Meat, 10942 W. State St.

Starbucks Coffee, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Starbucks Coffee, 4622 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Stinker Store, 4744 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Subway, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Subway, 6892 W. Overland Road, Boise

Subway, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 103, Boise

Suds on the Side, 1024 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Taco Bell Express, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Taco Del Mar, 13613 W. McMillan Road, Boise

Tango’s Subs and Empanadas, 701 N. Orchard St., Boise

Target Store, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise

The Perks of Life, 1540 E. Iron Eagle Drive, Ste. 130, Eagle

Tony’s Pizzaria Teatro, 105 Capitol Blvd., Boise

Travel Center C-Store, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Wahooz Family Fun Zone Restaurant and Snack Bar, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian

Yard House, 3693 E. Longwing Lane, Ste. 140, Meridian

