Ada County food service inspections Nov. 15-21, 2016

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Big Daddy’s BBQ, 1551 W. Cherry Lane, 102, Meridian
16*, 22*
Boys and Girls Club of Ada County, 610 E. 42nd St., Garden City
16* 20*, 22*
Chiang Mai House, 4898 W. Emerald St., Boise
15*, 24*
Cobby’s II, 4348 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
16*
Red Lion Hotel Boise Downtown, 1800 Fairview Ave.
20*, 21*, 23*
Shogun Sushi, 3640 S. Findley Ave., Boise
22*
Star Mercantile — Deli, 10942 W. State St.
23*
Subway, 3030 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian
3*
Subway, 13601 W. McMillan Road, Suite 108, Boise
21*
Subway, 6456 S. Federal Way, Boise
23*
Wild West Bakery & Espresso, 83 E. State St., Eagle
8*, 10*, 16*, 25*
*Violation corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
AJ’s Sol Crecido Salsa, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Albertsons Outdoor BBQ Trailer 119, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise
Albertsons — Starbucks, 10565 Lake Hazel Road, Boise
Amaru Confections, 160 Ellen St., Garden City
Boise Rescue Mission, 308 W. 24th St.
Café Ole, 3284 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
Chicago Connection, 1545 E. Iron Eagle Drive, Ste. 107, Eagle
Chili’s Grill and Bar, 3078 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Dollar Tree Store, 900 S. Vista Ave., Boise
E and A Meats, 4719 Market St., Boise
Fast Eddy’s, 1745 E. Overland Road, Meridian
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 3180 E. Lanark St., Meridian
Gyro Shack, 777 W. Main St., Suite 115, Boise
Hickory Farms — Cherry Plaza, 62 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Hickory Farms — Five Mile Plaza, 10374 W. Overland Road, Boise
Hickory Farms — Meridian Crossroads, 1220 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Hillcrest Elementary School, 2045 S. Pond St., Boise
Idaho Pizza Company, 5150 W. Overland Road, Boise
International Food Market, 2436 Overland Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 4608 S. Cole Road, Boise
Majestic Cinemas, 2140 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian
Maverik, 1540 E. Overland Road, Meridian
Moxie Java Cafe, 6625 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Papa Murphy’s, 1545 Linder Road, Kuna
Pie Hole, 1016 Broadway Ave., Boise
Ridley’s Family Market — Bakery, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
Rite Aid, 3250 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
Scentsy Cafe, 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
Shady Acres Sinclair, 4150 W. State St., Eagle
Star Mercantile — Meat, 10942 W. State St.
Starbucks Coffee, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Starbucks Coffee, 4622 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Stinker Store, 4744 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Subway, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Subway, 6892 W. Overland Road, Boise
Subway, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 103, Boise
Suds on the Side, 1024 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Taco Bell Express, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Taco Del Mar, 13613 W. McMillan Road, Boise
Tango’s Subs and Empanadas, 701 N. Orchard St., Boise
Target Store, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise
The Perks of Life, 1540 E. Iron Eagle Drive, Ste. 130, Eagle
Tony’s Pizzaria Teatro, 105 Capitol Blvd., Boise
Travel Center C-Store, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Wahooz Family Fun Zone Restaurant and Snack Bar, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian
Yard House, 3693 E. Longwing Lane, Ste. 140, Meridian
