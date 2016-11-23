Food & Drink

November 23, 2016 5:17 PM

Ada County food service inspections Nov. 1-7, 2016

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

1 Mongolian BBQ, 8249 W. Overland Road, Ste. 180, Boise

16*

AFC Sushi @ Albertsons, 10656 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

22*

Asian Cuisine, 590 E. Boise Ave., Boise

8*, 10*, 15*

Denny’s Restaurant, 2580 W. Airport Way, Boise

20*, 22*

Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant, 283 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

6*, 16*, 23*

Grit American Cuisine, 360 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

8*, 14*, 25*

Hungry Onion, 334 N. Main St., Meridian

8* 15*

Idaho Dept. of Corrections — ISCI-Pendyne, 13500 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

16*, 20

Jack In The Box, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise

10*

Jacksons Food Store, 150 W. Deer Flat Road, Kuna

20*

Leku Ona, 117 S. 6th St., Boise

9*, 13*, 16*, 23*, 29*

Pizza Hut, 1505 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

10*

Port Of Subs, 3636 S. Findley Way, Boise

10*

Stinker Store, 1601 S. Vista Ave., Boise

1*, 16*

Taco Time, 785 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

13*, 20*

The Grove Hotel — Emilio’s, 245 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

10*, 16*

Victoria’s Tacos, 397 W. Main St., Kuna

23*

Westside Pizza, 8489 W. Overland Road, Boise

23*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 2810 W. Elder St., Boise

Ballard Cheese LLC, 2016 Special Events, Boise

Boise Centre, 850 Front St., Boise

Boise Co-Op Village — Deli-Bakery, Grocery, Produce, Meat/Seafood, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Central Assembly Women’s Ministries, 2016 Special Events, Boise

Corner Bakery Cafe, 3680 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Crossroads Academy, 650 N. Nola St., Meridian

Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters, 1035 Lusk St., Boise

Dutch Oven Den Catering, 2987 N. High Desert Way, Meridian

Eagle Stinker Store, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Eagle United Methodist Church, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle

Garden City Senior Center, 3858 N. Reed St., Garden City

Golden Wheel Drive-In, 11100 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Guido’s Original New York Style Pizza, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

Hippie Swirl, 375 Avenue E., Kuna

Indian Creek Elementary School, 911 W. 4th St., Kuna

Jacksons Food Store, 5797 W. Overland Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores — Subway, 7373 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Kuna Coffee and Commissary, 383 N. Linder Ave., Kuna

Noodles & Company, 1233 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Papa Murphy’s, 1022 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Papa Murphy’s, 2723 S. Bartlett Ave., Meridian

Papa Murphy’s, 3317 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Porterhouse, 2016 Special Events, Eagle

South Junior High School, 3101 W. Cassia St., Boise

St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, 3209 W. Overland Road, Boise

Star Outreach Food Bank, 10775 W. State St., Star

Star Senior Center, 60 S. Main St.

Starbucks Coffee, 1100 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Stinker Store, 2959 S. Cole Road, Boise

Stinker Stores, 434 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Strong Line Espresso, 5120 W. Overland Road, Suite B, Boise

Subway — Cole Village, 3415 N. Cole Road, Suite 101, Boise

The Grove Hotel — Banquet kitchen/bars, 245 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

The Idaho Foodbank, 3562 S. TK Ave., Boise

The Kai Project, 1115 N. Garden St., Boise

Thunder Mountain Catering Kitchen 1-2, 5940 W. Vandal Lane, Boise

Top Wok Chinese Restaurant, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Ste. C, Boise

Wendy’s, 3140 E. Florence Drive, Meridian

Whitney United Methodist Church, 3315 Overland Road, Boise

