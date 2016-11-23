Ada County food service inspections Nov. 1-7, 2016

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
1 Mongolian BBQ, 8249 W. Overland Road, Ste. 180, Boise
16*
AFC Sushi @ Albertsons, 10656 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
22*
Asian Cuisine, 590 E. Boise Ave., Boise
8*, 10*, 15*
Denny’s Restaurant, 2580 W. Airport Way, Boise
20*, 22*
Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant, 283 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
6*, 16*, 23*
Grit American Cuisine, 360 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
8*, 14*, 25*
Hungry Onion, 334 N. Main St., Meridian
8* 15*
Idaho Dept. of Corrections — ISCI-Pendyne, 13500 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
16*, 20
Jack In The Box, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise
10*
Jacksons Food Store, 150 W. Deer Flat Road, Kuna
20*
Leku Ona, 117 S. 6th St., Boise
9*, 13*, 16*, 23*, 29*
Pizza Hut, 1505 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
10*
Port Of Subs, 3636 S. Findley Way, Boise
10*
Stinker Store, 1601 S. Vista Ave., Boise
1*, 16*
Taco Time, 785 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
13*, 20*
The Grove Hotel — Emilio’s, 245 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
10*, 16*
Victoria’s Tacos, 397 W. Main St., Kuna
23*
Westside Pizza, 8489 W. Overland Road, Boise
23*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 2810 W. Elder St., Boise
Ballard Cheese LLC, 2016 Special Events, Boise
Boise Centre, 850 Front St., Boise
Boise Co-Op Village — Deli-Bakery, Grocery, Produce, Meat/Seafood, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Central Assembly Women’s Ministries, 2016 Special Events, Boise
Corner Bakery Cafe, 3680 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Crossroads Academy, 650 N. Nola St., Meridian
Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters, 1035 Lusk St., Boise
Dutch Oven Den Catering, 2987 N. High Desert Way, Meridian
Eagle Stinker Store, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Eagle United Methodist Church, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle
Garden City Senior Center, 3858 N. Reed St., Garden City
Golden Wheel Drive-In, 11100 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Guido’s Original New York Style Pizza, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
Hippie Swirl, 375 Avenue E., Kuna
Indian Creek Elementary School, 911 W. 4th St., Kuna
Jacksons Food Store, 5797 W. Overland Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores — Subway, 7373 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Kuna Coffee and Commissary, 383 N. Linder Ave., Kuna
Noodles & Company, 1233 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 1022 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 2723 S. Bartlett Ave., Meridian
Papa Murphy’s, 3317 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Porterhouse, 2016 Special Events, Eagle
South Junior High School, 3101 W. Cassia St., Boise
St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, 3209 W. Overland Road, Boise
Star Outreach Food Bank, 10775 W. State St., Star
Star Senior Center, 60 S. Main St.
Starbucks Coffee, 1100 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Stinker Store, 2959 S. Cole Road, Boise
Stinker Stores, 434 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Strong Line Espresso, 5120 W. Overland Road, Suite B, Boise
Subway — Cole Village, 3415 N. Cole Road, Suite 101, Boise
The Grove Hotel — Banquet kitchen/bars, 245 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
The Idaho Foodbank, 3562 S. TK Ave., Boise
The Kai Project, 1115 N. Garden St., Boise
Thunder Mountain Catering Kitchen 1-2, 5940 W. Vandal Lane, Boise
Top Wok Chinese Restaurant, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Ste. C, Boise
Wendy’s, 3140 E. Florence Drive, Meridian
Whitney United Methodist Church, 3315 Overland Road, Boise
