Berryhill and Bacon featured in national magazine

Berryhill and Bacon, 121 N. 9th St., was featured in the November issue of FSR magazine, a national restaurant trade publication.
The article focuses on the flip concept that chef-owner John Berryhill introduced earlier this year when he combined the two restaurants in one spot. In other words, Bacon is a fast-casual concept during the day, and the eatery flips to fine dining at night.
As far as Berryhill can tell, no other restaurant in the country is doing exactly what he’s pulled off in Downtown Boise.
“I couldn’t find any other places on the internet that were doing true flip concepts like this,” he says.
“Each concept has different signage, its own crew and distinctly different menus.”
Find the article at fsrmagazine.com and search for “berryhill” or click here.
Check out the menus at berryhillbacon.com.
Comments