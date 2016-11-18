'Gilmore Girls' fans try out recipes from Eat Like a Gilmore

Boise fans of the television series "Gilmore Girls" cook up recipes from a recently published book Eat Like A Gilmore.
Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Wine

Idaho wines go for gold in 2016

Judges swirl, sniff and taste Idaho wine at the Idaho Wine Competition on Tuesday. Eight national wine experts tried 169 different wines at the event, which took place at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Downtown Boise and was conducted by the Idaho Wine Commission and Great Northwest Wine.

Wine

Hat Ranch Winery and Vineyard

Co-owner and winemaker Tim Harless talks about the ancestral name for his winery and the varietals that have brought his Sunnyslope vineyard lots of acclaim in the wine industry.

Food & Drink

How Copper River salmon are harvested

Salmon lovers mark their calendars for May — the traditional month for the famed sockeye salmon harvest from the Copper River in Southeast Alaska. The wild fish, known for its deep redish/orange color, is loaded with Omega-3 fats. That’s the healthy stuff, and it provides for a fish that is almost buttery in texture. This promotional video from copperriversalmon.org shows what it takes to harvest the fish.

Wine

3 Horse Ranch Vineyards

Co-owner Martha Cunningham explains why the location and terrain of her winery -- located near the Ada/Gem County border in the Eagle Foothills, 3 Horse Ranch is a promising setting to grow grapes and make wine for decades to come.

Entertainment Videos