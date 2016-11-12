Vintner turns wild critters into gold at Garden City’s Split Rail Winery

3:26 Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey Pause

3:29 How to spatchcock a turkey, it's easier than you think

0:18 Salty Honey Pie for Thanksgiving dessert

1:31 Thanksgiving soup and puff pastry recipes

2:19 How to make perfect mashed potatoes

1:05 How to make classic Green Bean Casserole

0:46 How to stuff a turkey cavity for your Thanksgiving meal

1:30 'Gilmore Girls' fans try out recipes from Eat Like a Gilmore

2:10 Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey

2:05 Mother Earth Brew Co. set to open in Nampa