Food & Drink

October 27, 2016 7:44 PM

Ada County food service inspections Oct. 4-10, 2016

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Acme Bakeshop, 221 W. 37th St., Ste. B, Garden City

28*

Banbury Golf Club, 2626 S. Mary Post Place, Eagle

23*

Bishop Kelly concessions stand — home football, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise

23*

Burger Time, 1273 S. Orchard St., Boise

22*

Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 3447 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

1*

Eddie’s Diner, 3095 N. Lakeharbor Lane, Boise

22*

Fred Meyer — Deli, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

22*

Fred Meyer — Fish, Grocery, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

23*

Jack in the Box, 7041 W. State St., Garden City

9*

Jumpin Janet’s Good Time Pub, 572 S. Vista Ave., Boise

22*, 23*

Legacy ATA Martial Arts Tournament, 2016 Special Events, Meridian

22*

North End Chevron, 1470 W. State St., Boise

23*

Pie Hole, 205 N. 8th St., Boise

22*, 23*, 24*

SICI — Wright Hall, 13900 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

16

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

Bishop Kelly concessions stand — visitor football, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Blimpie America’s Sub Shop, 1781 W. State St., Space 11, Boise

Boise Bistro Market, 6103 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Domino’s, 2132 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Domino’s, 498 E. State St., Eagle

Fred Meyer — Bakery, Meat, Produce, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Free Range Pizza, LLC (Commissary), 3986 N. Reed St., Garden City

Organo Gourmet Coffee and Tea, 2016 Special Events, Garden City

Powderhaus Brewing Company, 9719 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Rocky Mountain Griz Den, 5450 Linder Road, Meridian

Spoonthumb Ice Cream, 2016 Special Events, Boise

Stinker Store, 1607 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

The Porterhouse, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Ste. 190, Eagle

Treebrook Farm, 2016 Special Events CCPM, Boise

Walgreens, 3263 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Westside Pizza, 11200 W. Hercules Drive, Star

Zacca Hummus, 2016 Special Events, Boise

Related content

Food & Drink

Comments

Videos

Mother Earth Brew Co. set to open in Nampa

View more video

Entertainment Videos