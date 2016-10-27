Ada County food service inspections Oct. 4-10, 2016

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/EH/food/inspect.htm. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Acme Bakeshop, 221 W. 37th St., Ste. B, Garden City
28*
Banbury Golf Club, 2626 S. Mary Post Place, Eagle
23*
Bishop Kelly concessions stand — home football, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise
23*
Burger Time, 1273 S. Orchard St., Boise
22*
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 3447 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
1*
Eddie’s Diner, 3095 N. Lakeharbor Lane, Boise
22*
Fred Meyer — Deli, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
22*
Fred Meyer — Fish, Grocery, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
23*
Jack in the Box, 7041 W. State St., Garden City
9*
Jumpin Janet’s Good Time Pub, 572 S. Vista Ave., Boise
22*, 23*
Legacy ATA Martial Arts Tournament, 2016 Special Events, Meridian
22*
North End Chevron, 1470 W. State St., Boise
23*
Pie Hole, 205 N. 8th St., Boise
22*, 23*, 24*
SICI — Wright Hall, 13900 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
16
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
Bishop Kelly concessions stand — visitor football, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Blimpie America’s Sub Shop, 1781 W. State St., Space 11, Boise
Boise Bistro Market, 6103 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Domino’s, 2132 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Domino’s, 498 E. State St., Eagle
Fred Meyer — Bakery, Meat, Produce, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Free Range Pizza, LLC (Commissary), 3986 N. Reed St., Garden City
Organo Gourmet Coffee and Tea, 2016 Special Events, Garden City
Powderhaus Brewing Company, 9719 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Rocky Mountain Griz Den, 5450 Linder Road, Meridian
Spoonthumb Ice Cream, 2016 Special Events, Boise
Stinker Store, 1607 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
The Porterhouse, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Ste. 190, Eagle
Treebrook Farm, 2016 Special Events CCPM, Boise
Walgreens, 3263 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Westside Pizza, 11200 W. Hercules Drive, Star
Zacca Hummus, 2016 Special Events, Boise
