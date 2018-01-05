Nathaniel is seeking a caring, fun parent

Thirteen-year-old Nathaniel loves the outdoors and describes his ultimate vacation as being one where he would do “lots of fishing, hunting and hiking.” Nathaniel also enjoys playing sports, especially football, and would like to be a police officer when he grows up. According to Nathaniel, if he had his choice of where to live, it would be on a farm because he would love to learn to ride a horse.
Nathaniel’s team describes the best fit in an adoptive parent for Nathaniel as someone who is flexible and will joke around with him, spend time with him and be playful. This sweet and deserving boy is excited and ready to be a part of a new family and a bright new future. Could your family be just the one he has been dreaming about?
For more information on Nathaniel or adoption in Idaho, visit http://idaho wednesdayschild.org or contact Shawn White via email at swhite52@ewu .edu or cellphone at 208-488-8989 if you have specific questions.
Comments