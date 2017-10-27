Treasure Valley births for September 2017

September 2, 2017
CAMPBELL, Abby and Lane, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus
KITTELL, Deborah-Lee and Adam Gerard, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus
September 3, 2017
REBOLLOZO, Sarah and Jose H., Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
September 6, 2017
NICHOLS, Kristin and Chris, Meridian, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
September 9, 2017
RAYNOR-FERGUSON, Laura and FERGUSON, Christopher, Meridian, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
September 11, 2017
CHENEY, Gretchen and Kirk, Boise, a daughter, home birth
MATTHEWS, Alyson and John, Meridian, a son, Saint Alphonsus
HIBBARD, Laura S. and Brian E., Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
KNIGHT, Darnelle and Randy, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus
September 13, 2017
ENGLISH, Renee Addington and Alex, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
ALAM, Farhana and HOSSAIN, MD Zahid, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus
September 17, 2017
WEIS, Christa and ALEXANDER, Greg, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
MUSSELL-SMITH, Laura Anne and ANDERSON, Gabriel McNab, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
September 18, 2017
JENSEN, Erica Jill and Eric Mathew, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
GRAYSON, Danielle Paige and Maxwell David, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
MILLER, Kindra and Chris, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus
September 20, 2017
GARZA, Desiree and Oscar, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
September 21, 2017
CRIDDLE, Kathy and Jason, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
September 22, 2017
WILLIAMS, Samandra RaeAnn and Conner Teuanuku, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus
ANDERSON, Kelsey and Patrick, Jordan Valley, Ore., a son, Saint Alphonsus
September 23, 2017
CASEY, Tawnia Louise and FLETCHER, Spencer Allen, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
September 24, 2017
ANDERSON, Kristelle Rayme and Caleb Bruce, Kuna, a son, Saint Alphonsus
GENTRY, Ashlee and Paul, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
GILLESPIE, Rebecca and J. Landon, Meridian, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
September 25, 2017
WINTER, Kiersten Nichole and SEWARD, Colt James, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
HOUDESHELL, Amy and ROSNES, Rene, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus
September 26, 2017
OBERG, Randi and Daniel, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus
September 29, 2017
OLSON, Victoria and Derek, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus
