Family

Treasure Valley births for September 2017

October 27, 2017 4:20 PM

September 2, 2017

CAMPBELL, Abby and Lane, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus

KITTELL, Deborah-Lee and Adam Gerard, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus

September 3, 2017

REBOLLOZO, Sarah and Jose H., Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

September 6, 2017

NICHOLS, Kristin and Chris, Meridian, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

September 9, 2017

RAYNOR-FERGUSON, Laura and FERGUSON, Christopher, Meridian, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

September 11, 2017

CHENEY, Gretchen and Kirk, Boise, a daughter, home birth

MATTHEWS, Alyson and John, Meridian, a son, Saint Alphonsus

HIBBARD, Laura S. and Brian E., Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

KNIGHT, Darnelle and Randy, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus

September 13, 2017

ENGLISH, Renee Addington and Alex, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

ALAM, Farhana and HOSSAIN, MD Zahid, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus

September 17, 2017

WEIS, Christa and ALEXANDER, Greg, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

MUSSELL-SMITH, Laura Anne and ANDERSON, Gabriel McNab, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

September 18, 2017

JENSEN, Erica Jill and Eric Mathew, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

GRAYSON, Danielle Paige and Maxwell David, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

MILLER, Kindra and Chris, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus

September 20, 2017

GARZA, Desiree and Oscar, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

September 21, 2017

CRIDDLE, Kathy and Jason, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

September 22, 2017

WILLIAMS, Samandra RaeAnn and Conner Teuanuku, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus

ANDERSON, Kelsey and Patrick, Jordan Valley, Ore., a son, Saint Alphonsus

September 23, 2017

CASEY, Tawnia Louise and FLETCHER, Spencer Allen, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

September 24, 2017

ANDERSON, Kristelle Rayme and Caleb Bruce, Kuna, a son, Saint Alphonsus

GENTRY, Ashlee and Paul, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

GILLESPIE, Rebecca and J. Landon, Meridian, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

September 25, 2017

WINTER, Kiersten Nichole and SEWARD, Colt James, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

HOUDESHELL, Amy and ROSNES, Rene, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus

September 26, 2017

OBERG, Randi and Daniel, Boise, a son, Saint Alphonsus

September 29, 2017

OLSON, Victoria and Derek, Boise, a daughter, Saint Alphonsus

