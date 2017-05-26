Meet Nathan, who is looking for a family

Nathan is 16 years old and is a remarkable young man who is a sophomore in high school. He loves gaming and making videos, and he loves being creative. Nathan would like a family that can support, encourage and even help with this creative side of him. He hopes for a family that not only understands creativity but can see the value and beauty in anything. His advice to others and the motto he lives by is, “Don’t give up. Never give up. I’m not going to give up.”
Nathan’s permanency team feels that a family with the experience and/or knowledge of trauma-informed parenting, or the willingness to learn, is really important. Nathan will benefit from a family that can meet him where he is at and teach him the life skills he needs as an emerging young adult, while supporting his creative abilities.
For more information on Nathan or adoption information, please visit http://idahowednesdayschild.org, or contact Shannon Foust via email at sfoust@ewu.edu or cell at (208) 488-8989 if you have specific questions.
