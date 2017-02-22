Review: Monopoly Ultimate Banking, no cash required

Monopoly Ultimate Banking (Hasbro Gaming) is different from the original board game. It is a much more modern way to play Monopoly.
The banking is so quick because you do not have to count or give out cash. You just scan the credit card and boom ... you are finished! The most fun part of the game is the credit card machine because we all got our own credit card.
The goal of the game is to avoid going broke.
At the starting line each player gets $200. If you land on your own property, you get money from the bank, but if you land on someone else's property, you have to pay them rent. When you land on available properties, you can buy it if you want. Every time you purchase a property, you put a house there.
It is one of the greatest board games we ever played.
Rating: 5 smiles
ABOUT THE WRITERS
Michael Nawojchik, Andrew The, and Austin Wrynn are Kidsday reporters.
