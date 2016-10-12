Hey, ghouls: party at the Boise Depot

The city of Boise hosts a Masquerade Open House at Boise Depot, 1:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 30.
Bring the kids in their costumes and enjoy a Halloween masquerade fest at the iconic depot at 2603 W Eastover Terrace. Trick or treating begins at 6:30 p.m.
Local railroad expert Eriks Garsvo will lead free guided tours beginning at 7:15 p.m. and Sweet Pitkin’s will be on-site selling what they’re calling “freaky comfort food.” It’s worth going just to see what that means.
For more information, see the Boise Depot website, email reserve@cityofboise.org or call (208) 608-7600.
